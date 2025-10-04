Best Beginner Motorcycles In India: Top 5 Options
- The Honda CB 125 Hornet, Yamaha MT-15 make good choices
- The TVS Raider & Hero Xtreme 125R also make good choices
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350 offers classic charm in a compact package
Looking for a beginner’s motorcycle? What are you looking for? Easy rideability? Fuel economy? Style? And reliability? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of our picks of some of the best beginner motorcycles that you can buy right now in India. From Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS and Yamaha to Royal Enfield, this list covers motorcycles which will not bust your bank, but you can still make a style statement while having a fun time riding these.
Honda CB 125 Hornet
The Honda CB 125 Hornet is the latest motorcycle in this list. Sharp styling, refined engine, sorted dynamics and ride quality, topped by very good fuel efficiency makes recommending the CB 125 Hornet easy. With segment-first upside down front suspension, a Bluetooth-connected 4.2-inch TFT display, as well as very good performance, and impressive fuel economy of around 50 kmpl make the Honda CB 125 Hornet one of the best beginner bikes you can think of buying right now!
Price: Rs. 1.02 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
Honda CB 125 Hornet Key Specifications:
|Engine Displacement
|123.94 cc
|Max Power
|10.99 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Kerb Weight
|124 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|12 Litres
|Average Fuel Consumption
|48-50 kmpl
TVS Raider
Next up, is the TVS Raider, which has become quite a popular choice in this segment since its launch in 2021. A refined three-valve engine with a bassy exhaust note as well as a long list of variants starting from a price tag of under Rs. 90,000 to the kitted out top-spec variant boasting of features like TVS SmartConnect Bluetooth connected system, the TVS Raider has a lot going for it.
Price: Rs. 80,500 - 95,600
TVS Raider Key Specifications:
|Engine Displacement
|124.8 cc, 3-valve engine
|Max Power
|11.2 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Kerb Weight
|123 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|10 Litres
|Average Fuel Consumption
|48-50 kmpl
Hero Xtreme 125R
The Hero Xtreme 125R also makes for a sharp and stylish option in the entry-level 125 cc commuter segment. Stand-out design (at least till the CB 125 Hornet came along), very good fuel efficiency, and engaging dynamics – the Xtreme 125R has several traits which still make it a serious contender in the beginners’ motorcycle space.
Price: Rs. 91,116 - 94,504 (Ex-showroom)
Hero Xtreme 125R Key Specifications:
|Engine Displacement
|125 cc, 2-valve engine
|Max Power
|11.4 bhp @ 8250 rpm
|Peak Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Kerb Weight
|136 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|10 Litres
|Average Fuel Consumption
|49-50 kmpl
Yamaha MT-15 V2
In pricing terms, the Yamaha MT-15 V2 may be more expensive than the 125s in this list, but there's no comparison in entertaining performance and sharp handling. For anyone looking for a sporty and premium package in the entry-level segment, it still makes for a compelling case. Manageable power from its 155 cc engine with variable valve actuation, lightweight chassis and upright riding posture gives very good handling and leverage in traffic. LED lighting, a sharp, streetfighter design, slip and assist clutch and decent fuel economy as well combine to make the MT-15 a no brainer when it comes to the best beginner bikes.
Price: Rs. 1.65 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
Yamaha MT-15 Key Specifications:
|Engine Displacement
|155 cc, four-valve
|Max Power
|18 bhp @ 10,000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Kerb Weight
|141 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|10 Litres
|Average Fuel Consumption
|42-45 kmpl
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most accessible and compact model from the brand. Aimed squarely at beginner riders who would otherwise be somewhat intimidated by the other somewhat big and bulky Royal Enfield models, the Hunter 350’s compact size and classic charm has made it a popular choice. Easy ergonomics, a proven J-series 350 cc powertrain and recent improvements in suspension make it even more appealing.
Price: Rs. 1.61 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Key Specifications:
|Engine Displacement
|349 cc
|Max Power
|20.2 bhp @ 6100 rpm
|Peak Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Kerb Weight
|181 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13 Litres
|Average Fuel Consumption
|36=37 kmpl
Other noteworthy mentions:
Apart from these five beginner motorcycles, there are a few which deserve honourable mentions. First up, are the absolute bare bones commuter motorcycles in the 100 cc segment, and if fuel economy is your top priority you can’t ignore the Hero Splendor+ or the Bajaj Freedom, the world’s first CNG motorcycle. The TVS Radeon is another good option, as well as the Hero Glamour X, which boasts of features like cruise control and ride modes on a 125 cc motorcycle.
