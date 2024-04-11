Hero Xtreme 125R Real-World Review; Practical & Good-Looking

Photography: Arvind Salhan

The days of commuter motorcycles having a sedate, boring design and focussing only on efficiency and practicality are long gone. The current crop of 125 cc motorcycles looks really cool and the Hero Xtreme 125R in particular easily looks like a much bigger bike than it actually is. And we say so because we have had people ask us about the bike while on our shoot. Turns out, the Xtreme 125R is good at turning heads around! But what else is it good at? Well, read on to find out.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Design

The Hero Xtreme 125R looks great and stands out from other bikes in the segment

There is no doubting the fact that the Xtreme 125R looks very different from any other motorcycle in the segment. While it looks compact in flesh, the design is quite bold. There is a certain swagger that the bike carries. The swanky front end with and angry-looking LED headlight, muscular fuel tank, split-seat and sporty colours will definitely sit well with the youth. What we also like is the fact that the fit and finish and materials used is par for the course, but the quality of paint could have been better, in order to give it a more premium finish.

The front end might look odd, but again, it has an odd charm too. We like it

The bike gets a decent list of features that includes full LED lighting, a negative LCD instrument console and most importantly, it gets a single-channel ABS, which is not a mandate in the segment, but Hero does offer it anyway.

Legibility on the instrument console is difficult under bright sun

The instrument console is quite difficult to read under the harsh sun, so that could be an issue during bright, hot days. The rider’s perch on the Xtreme 125R is comfortable, with an upright seat, wide handlebar, mid-mounted footpegs and a plush seat.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Engine & Performance

The engine on the Xtreme 125R is all new and is offered only on this particular model

The Xtreme 125R gets a 124.7 cc single-cylinder motor, which is an all-new unit and currently does duty only on this particular model. What we liked about the motorcycle is that the engine feels quite refined and even at higher revs, the buzz is minimal. And the motorcycle has a strong mid-range pull. But it could have done with better grunt in the bottom end.

Good pull in the mid-range means the bike feels easy to ride in the city

Now don’t get me wrong! The motorcycle doesn’t feel anaemic at lower revs, but one has to work the gearbox more when riding in city. And that isn’t a deal-breaker either because the gearbox is slick, and the clutch action is quite light too.

The top-end has enough juice for you to make overtakes at 75 kmph+ speeds

The other good thing about the motorcycle is the fact that it can sustain speeds of 70-75 kmph for a long period of time and even then, the motorcycle is left with some more grunt for those overtaking manoeuvres.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Ride & Handling

The suspension on the Xtreme 125R is tuned for stiffness but it isn’t uncomfortable. Regular undulations are despatched with ease, and it is only the larger bumps and potholes that can be an issue.

There is good grip from the MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres. Ride quality is a little firm though

The motorcycle does well around corners too, feeling neutral and light-footed, with a responsive front-end. There’s decent grip from the MRF Nylogrip Zapper tyres too. Filtering through traffic is an easy and dare I say, an enjoyable affair. The brakes on the Xtreme 125R while good, can do with stronger bite, especially at the rear, and better feel from lever.

Hero Xtreme 125R Fuel Efficiency

At 57 kmpl, the real-world efficiency is not too far off from the claimed 66 kmpl

So the claimed fuel efficiency is 66 kmpl and our test cycle revealed that the bike offered around 57 kmpl. And with a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres, the range on this motorcycle would be 550 kilometres and above.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Pricing & Rivals

The tank extensions and the fuel tank itself make for standout design

The Hero Xtreme 125R is offered in two variants – IBS and ABS. The former is priced at Rs. 95,000 and the latter is priced at Rs. 99,500 (ex-showroom). In the segment, it goes up against the TVS Raider 125, Honda SP125 and the Bajaj Pulsar NS125.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Verdict

The Xtreme 125R should definitely be on your consideration list, if you are in the market for a 125 cc bike

If I were a young professional, looking for my first motorcycle, I would have definitely considered the Hero Xtreme 125R. It easily stands out in terms of design and offers a good blend of performance and efficiency and at a decent price point as well.