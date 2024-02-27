car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Manufacturer of the Year
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- Hero MotoCorp wins Manufacturer of the Year
- Hero has several partnerships, most notably with Harley-Davidson & Ather Energy
- Hero's future model portfolio looks promising
2023 saw many two-wheeler manufacturers which really shone bright in the Indian automotive industry with some stellar two-wheeler launches, but none shone brighter than Hero MotoCorp. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by sheer volume has presence in over 40+ countries across the world and has led by example in bringing new and exciting products to the Indian market. The highlight was the Harley-Davidson X440, which was the first model to be launched from the Hero-Harley partnership and also happens to be the most affordable modern day Harley-Davidson along with being the first modern Harley to have a single-cylinder engine.
With the Hero-Harley partnership off to a glorious start, the company also brought back the iconic ‘Karizma’ brand name, in the form of Hero Karizma XMR. With segment-leading power output and a new and exciting design, the Karizma XMR was launched at a competitive price point with Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan launching the motorcycle at its global debut and launch.
The company also announced its investment of Rs. 550+140 crore in Ather Energy, increasing its stake in the EV startup to almost 40 per cent. Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy into a partnership for creating an inter-operable fast-charging EV network in India. The idea is to create a network that can be used by both Vida and Ather grids across the country. The combined network will cover 100 cities with over 1,900 fast-charging points. Hero’s EV push didn’t stop there as the company announced its Europe foray with the Vida electric scooter this year.
Hero MotoCorp has consistently performed well in terms of domestic sales, keeping competition at bay and having a firm footing right at the top of two-wheeler sales in India. The venerable Hero Splendor is still the highest-selling two-wheeler in the world and has been for a while now.
The company promises to make a strong push in the premium space, with the likes of the Xtreme 125R, Xoom 160 and the newly launched Hero Mavrick 440, its most powerful and expensive motorcycle till date. Backed by a strong R&D team based out of Jaipur, Rajasthan and Germany, Hero says that there are many exciting products in the line-up, waiting to be launched in due course.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19034 second ago
Powered by the Himalayan’s Sherpa 450cc mill, the new Roadster 450 will take on the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440 and KTM 390 Duke
-15977 second ago
The MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” turns the mid-engine sportscar into a work of art featuring a unique geometric pattern livery.
-11439 second ago
Models affected include the BMW 5 Series, 7 Series, i5, i7, X1, X5, X6, X7, XM and the Rolls-Royce Spectre.
-9205 second ago
Toyota has received certification for its e-Drive EV transaxle that forms a part of the drive system of hybrid, all-electric and fuel-cell electirc vehicles.
-8471 second ago
The Creta N Line has a revised face and cosmetic add-ons for a sportier look and may also get some mechanical upgrades
-5580 second ago
Unlike its larger siblings, the Avenger 4xe features a mild hybrid system in place of a plug-in hybrid powertrain
-3106 second ago
Carmakers will be doubling down on SUV launches to cater to the rising demand
-1021 second ago
As per reports, the company has decided to pull the plug on the project and focus on developing generative artificial intelligence.
-850 second ago
The Hyundai Creta facelift was also recently made available at the CSD stores
8 minutes ago
The long-awaited second model line from Ather Energy will be revealed in full at the firm’s Community Day event.
It was a two-way battle between the Ducati Scrambler 2G and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X. The latter won, because of the extraordinary value-for-money it offered and the rather competitive price point.
The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first model to be launched from the collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. While its looks may have polarised people, but what it has to offer apart from its design had the jury impressed.
The Bajaj Pulsar N150 proved to be the best amongst the commuter motorcycle category at this year’s car&bike awards. It faced tough competition from the Honda duo of Shine 100 and SP160.
7 days ago
The Hero Mavrick 440 is priced from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most expensive motorcycle from the brand, sharing its underpinnings with the Harley X440
8 days ago
Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO - Ather Energy, shared an image of the 450 Apex rolling off the company’s assembly line at the Hosur facility.
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- carandbike-awards
- car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Manufacturer of the Year