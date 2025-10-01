Brixton Storr 500 India Launch In December
- Powered by a 486 cc parallel-twin engine registering 46.9 bhp and 43 Nm
- Kitted with KYB suspension, J. Juan brakes, switchable traction control, and Pirelli Rally STR tyres
- Pre-bookings to commence soon followed by launch in December 2025
Brixton Motorcycles will be launching the all-new Storr 500, its first mid-capacity adventure motorcycle, in India this December. The motorcycle was showcased at the brand’s global headquarters in Austria. With this motorcycle, the company aims to establish a strong presence in the growing ADV space with offering a rugged design with rider-focused features.
Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500XC Price Slashed; Now Costs Rs 4.92 Lakh
Powering the Storr 500 is a 486 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that has been borrowed from the Crossfire 500 series. The motor is tuned to deliver a maximum power output of 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm and comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. As for the cycle parts, design to take on both varying on-road and off-road conditions, the Storr 500 is equipped with KYB USD front fork setup up front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the back, J. Juan disc brakes assisted by dual-channel ABS and lastly switchable traction control.
Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Adventure Bike Spied Testing In India
The ABS can be turned off for the rear to allow riders more control off the motorcycle at the time of off-roading. For grip, the Storr 500 is equipped with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STRs. For the features, the bike gets inbuilt fog lamps, protective bodywork, a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port. The motorcycle has kerb weight of 209 kg while the seat height stands at 839 mm which is a bit on the higher side for shorter riders.
Pre-bookings and launch of the Brixton Storr 500 adventure motorcycle will happen in December 2025, most likely at India Bike Week in Goa.
