New Delhi

Brixton Storr 500 India Launch In December

Janak Sorap
2 mins read
2025-10-01 14:06:57
Key Highlights
  • Powered by a 486 cc parallel-twin engine registering 46.9 bhp and 43 Nm
  • Kitted with KYB suspension, J. Juan brakes, switchable traction control, and Pirelli Rally STR tyres
  • Pre-bookings to commence soon followed by launch in December 2025

Brixton Motorcycles will be launching the all-new Storr 500, its first mid-capacity adventure motorcycle, in India this December. The motorcycle was showcased at the brand’s global headquarters in Austria. With this motorcycle, the company aims to establish a strong presence in the growing ADV space with offering a rugged design with rider-focused features.

Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500XC Price Slashed; Now Costs Rs 4.92 Lakh

Brixton Storr 500 India launch 2025 unveiled carandbike 2

Powering the Storr 500 is a 486 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that has been borrowed from the Crossfire 500 series. The motor is tuned to deliver a maximum power output of 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm and comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. As for the cycle parts, design to take on both varying on-road and off-road conditions, the Storr 500 is equipped with KYB USD front fork setup up front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the back, J. Juan disc brakes assisted by dual-channel ABS and lastly switchable traction control.

Also Read: Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr Adventure Bike Spied Testing In India

Brixton Storr 500 India launch 2025 unveiled carandbike 3

The ABS can be turned off for the rear to allow riders more control off the motorcycle at the time of off-roading. For grip, the Storr 500 is equipped with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STRs. For the features, the bike gets inbuilt fog lamps, protective bodywork, a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port. The motorcycle has kerb weight of 209 kg while the seat height stands at 839 mm which is a bit on the higher side for shorter riders.

Pre-bookings and launch of the Brixton Storr 500 adventure motorcycle will happen in December 2025, most likely at India Bike Week in Goa.

