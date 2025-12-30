Hyundai Aura, Nios-Based Prime SD & Prime HB Taxis Launched In India

Hyundai has introduced dedicated commercial fleet derivatives of the Aura and Grand i10 Nios, now retailed as separate Prime Taxi models. The fleet derivative of the Aura is badged the Prime SD (sedan) while the Nios’ fleet variant is badged the Prime HB (hatchback). The two models are priced from Rs 6.90 lakh for the Prime SD and Rs 6 lakh for the Prime HB (ex-showroom). Hyundai says that the Prime SD prices are applicable pan India while the Prime HB prices are only valid in select cities. New Prime models can be booked at Hyundai dealerships for Rs 5,000.

Visually, the models are nearly identical to their non-fleet counterparts in their base trims, replete with steel wheels and halogen headlights. The two fleet market models can be had in white, silver or black paint finishes.

Inside, meanwhile, both variants do get some comfort and convenience-focused features such as rear AC vents, central locking, height-adjustable driver seat, power-adjustable wing mirrors, steering-mounted audio controls, speakers, power windows and USB Type C fast charge port up front. The sedan additionally gets adjustable rear headrests and remote locking. Optional extras include a 9-inch touchscreen with reverse camera and wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay integration, and a vehicle tracking system with four SOS buttons.

On the safety side, both the Prime HB and Prime SD get six airbags, three-point seat belts for all occupants, a rear defogger and a factory-fitted speed governor.

Under the hood, both models feature the tried and tested 1.2-litre Kappa engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Hyundai claims a mileage figure of 28.40 km/kg for the Prime SD and 27.32 km/kg for the Prime HB when running on CNG. A three-year warranty is standard, with operators also offered extended warranty cover up to the fifth year or 1,80,000 km, whichever is earlier.