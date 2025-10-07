Brixton Crossfire 500XC Price Slashed By Rs 1.20 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 3.99 Lakh

The festive season is in full swing in the Indian market, and Austrian brand Brixton Motorcycles has joined the celebrations with a major price cut. The Crossfire 500XC now comes with a reduction of Rs 1.20 lakh, bringing its price down to Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this offer is only applicable on limited units and will be available until November 5.

This isn’t the first time the Crossfire 500XC has seen a price drop. Back in August 2025, the model’s price was reduced from Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 4.92 lakh. The Crossfire 500XC is essentially the scrambler version of the Crossfire 500X, with slightly different design elements like a beak-style front mudguard, metal windshield, and side-mounted number board.

As for cycle parts, the 500XC is equipped with KYB suspension components, including a fully adjustable upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound. Braking is handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on spoked wheels – 19-inch front and 17-inch rear – shod with tubeless tyres.

Powering the 500XC is a 486 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 4,350 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

In other news, Brixton Motorcycles is gearing up to launch its first mid-capacity adventure motorcycle, the Storr 500, in the Indian market in December 2025. The Storr packs the same engine as the Crossfire series.