2023 Porsche Cayenne Will Only Be Available In The V6 Guise In India

The updated 2023 Porsche Cayenne showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show will be arriving in India only in its base spec V6 guise, as confirmed by our sources at Porsche India. Last month, the brand also announced the pricing for the updated Cayenne, with it being priced at Rs 1.36 crore for the SUV and Rs 1.42 crore for the Coupe (ex-showroom, India), but as per the brand’s India website, there was no mention of the performance variants of the Cayenne.

car&bike has found out that due to the low sales volume over the previous years and the stringent emission norms, the German automaker isn’t inclined to homologate the Turbo, Turbo S and E-Hybrid variant for the Indian market. Although our sources also stated that there is a possibility of the GTS variant arriving in India, there isn’t a definitive timeline for that so far. But nonetheless, the brand has stated that other models in its portfolio, such as the Panamera, Taycan, Macan and the 911, will be offered in all its guises.

The Cayenne Coupe that launched alongside the standard SUV

The V6 petrol motor of the Cayenne produces 353 bhp and 500 Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Coupe will share the same powertrain as the standard SUV.

Customers will also have access to a whole host of customisation options and specifications to personalise their Cayenne. Furthermore, bookings have already commenced for the Cayenne, with Porsche India hosting private viewing events for prospective clients. Customers can also access the brand’s website to configure their Cayenne and Coupe.