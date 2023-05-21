  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Porsche Cayenne Will Only Be Available In The V6 Guise In India

2023 Porsche Cayenne Will Only Be Available In The V6 Guise In India

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift will only be available in its base spec variant that gets the V6 engine. GTS variant could arrive in the future.
authorBy Yash Sunil
21-May-23 02:37 PM IST
Porsche Cayenne lead .jpg
Highlights
  • Internationally the Cayenne is offered in a V6 and V8 guise
  • Turbo, Turbo S and e-hybrid models to not be homologated due to stringent emission norms
  • The Cayenne is priced at Rs 1.36 crore, while the Coupe costs Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom)

The updated 2023 Porsche Cayenne showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show will be arriving in India only in its base spec V6 guise, as confirmed by our sources at Porsche India. Last month, the brand also announced the pricing for the updated Cayenne, with it being priced at Rs 1.36 crore for the SUV and Rs 1.42 crore for the Coupe (ex-showroom, India), but as per the brand’s India website, there was no mention of the performance variants of the Cayenne. 

 

Also Read: Porsche India Launches the 2024 Cayenne At Rs 1.36 Crore

 

car&bike has found out that due to the low sales volume over the previous years and the stringent emission norms, the German automaker isn’t inclined to homologate the Turbo, Turbo S and E-Hybrid variant for the Indian market. Although our sources also stated that there is a possibility of the GTS variant arriving in India, there isn’t a definitive timeline for that so far. But nonetheless, the brand has stated that other models in its portfolio, such as the Panamera, Taycan, Macan and the 911, will be offered in all its guises. 

 

The Cayenne Coupe that launched alongside the standard SUV

 

The V6 petrol motor of the Cayenne produces 353 bhp and 500 Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Coupe will share the same powertrain as the standard SUV. 

 

Also Read: New Porsche Cayenne Unveiled At China Auto Show

 

Customers will also have access to a whole host of customisation options and specifications to personalise their Cayenne. Furthermore, bookings have already commenced for the Cayenne, with Porsche India hosting private viewing events for prospective clients. Customers can also access the brand’s website to configure their Cayenne and Coupe.

Related Articles
Porsche India Launches the 2024 Cayenne At Rs 1.36 Crore
Porsche India Launches the 2024 Cayenne At Rs 1.36 Crore
29 days ago
Porsche Cayenne Bookings Open In India, Deliveries Commence From July 2023
Porsche Cayenne Bookings Open In India, Deliveries Commence From July 2023
1 month ago
Porsche India Inaugurates Five New Dealerships Across India
Porsche India Inaugurates Five New Dealerships Across India
1 month ago
New Porsche Cayenne Unveiled At China Auto Show
New Porsche Cayenne Unveiled At China Auto Show
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
star7.5star
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.8star
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Plus Diesel AT for sale

2016 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
9.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Porsche Cayenne
Starts at ₹ 1.36 Crore
0
8.0
10
c&b expert Rating

Porsche Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now