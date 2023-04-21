Porsche India Launches the 2024 Cayenne At Rs 1.36 Crore

Porsche India has announced the prices for the facelifted Cayenne. The 2024 Porsche Cayenne has been priced from Rs 1.36 crore, while the Cayenne Coupe is priced at Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom, India). Presently, Porsche hasn't stated which models of the Cayenne are to be expected in India, but the previous generation offered all the iterations of the Cayenne, so the same can be expected for the facelifted version as well. Bookings for the sports SUV had already commenced, with deliveries scheduled to begin by July 2023.

Also Read: New Porsche Cayenne Unveiled At China Auto Show

The revised rear and resigned taillights for the 2024 Cayenne



For 2024, the changes to the Cayenne are pretty significant, including more equipment as standard. On the exteriors, the Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs are offered as standard, the bonnet design is revised, and the LED taillights with a light bar running across the tailgate's width are altered. The front and rear bumpers are also tweaked for better aerodynamics. Customers can now opt for a range of alloy wheels ranging from 20 inches to 22 inches.

The changes in the interiors are quite significant for the 2024 Cayenne.

Like the exterior, the interiors have also been refreshed for the 2024 model year. A lot of technology first introduced in the Taycan has trickled down to the Cayenne, such as the curved 12.6-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an optional infotainment screen for the passengers and even the 12.3-inch Porsche Communication Management (PCM) display is tweaked for a better response and smoother operation.

Furthermore, a 911-inspired steering wheel with a drive mode selector, four USB-C ports, a new toggle-styled gear selector and an optional head-up display is also offered on the sports SUV.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe



Currently, Porsche India hasn't confirmed all the powertrain options available for the Indian market, but in its standard guise, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine producing 353PS and 500Nm of torque. The Cayenne Coupe sold alongside is offered with the same powertrain, but we can expect to see the Turbo variant with the 4.0-litre V8 generating 659PS and the E-Hybrid variant that produces 470PS launching in India in the near future.