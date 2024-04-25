Zac Hollis Quits VinFast Within 3 Months, Joins Polestar

Former Skoda India boss Zac Hollis, who joined fast-growing Vietnamese carmaker VinFast at the start of 2024, has quit the company and joined Volvo Cars subsidiary Polestar, where he will serve as the Global Head of Sales. This shift was announced by Hollis himself on his social media platforms. Within a span of just three months, Hollis departs from VinFast, where he was expected to play a significant role in shaping the Vietnamese carmaker's India roadmap as its Sales Operations Director – Asia. At Polestar, he takes over the responsibilities previously held by Kristian Elvefors.

Before his short stint at VinFast, Hollis held key positions at various automotive giants. He was appointed as the Director of Sales, Service, and Marketing at Skoda Auto in September 2018. During his four-year tenure in India, Hollis played a crucial role in establishing Skoda's presence in the country, which resulted in India becoming the third-best market for the company by 2021-2022. Hollis also served as MG Motor UK's Prestige Models Operations Director, starting in October 2023, but that stint, too, lasted just four months.

Hollis' experience spans over two decades within the Volkswagen Group, where he held various positions in Europe and Asia. Notably, he served as the sales director for Skoda Auto in India and China, overseeing significant milestones such as the launch of the group's first models under the India 2.0 project. Additionally, Hollis led initiatives such as entering the approved used car sales and fleet sales businesses, as well as expanding the brand’s sales network, during his tenure.