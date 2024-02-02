Volvo To Dilute Its Shares In Polestar; Geely Sweden Holdings Set To Be The Majority Stakeholder
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on February 2, 2024
- Volvo Cars will dilute its shares in Polestar.
- Geely Sweden Holdings is set to be the majority stakeholder in the brand.
- Volvo and Polestar will still maintain an association.
Volvo said in its latest financial report that it will be diluting its shares in what was previously its subsidiary, Polestar, which has struggled with dwindling global sales in recent times. Geely Sweden Holdings is set to be Polestar's new majority stakeholder. As a result, Volvo Cars will no longer provide further funding to Polestar, while extending the repayment period for an existing loan till the end of 2028. The statement, however, also said that both Volvo and Polestar will still maintain their association in terms of research and development, manufacturing, after-sales and the commercial side.
Also Read: Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
Alongside, Volvo also released its financial statement for 2023, which revealed that its 2023 revenues stood at SEK 399.3 billion in 2023, an increase of 21 per cent over last year. The company revealed that its profit margins saw an increase in 2023, from the corresponding year when Lithium prices affected its margins. The company’s sales amounted to 7,08,716 cars in 2023, with sales of fully electric cars (1,13,419 units) increasing by 70 per cent and representing 16 per cent of its total global sales volume. It speculates that EV-only sales will further increase in 2024, with three new EV launches scheduled for 2024- the EX30, EX90, and EM90 MPV.
Also Read: Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV
The Volvo EM90 is the first MPV from the brand
Volvo revealed its flagship electric SUV, the EX90 in November 2022, based on Geely’s SPA2 platform that is also featured in EVs from the Polestar brand. While the vehicle’s production was initially supposed to start by late-2023, the company later made the decision to allocate additional time for ‘software development and testing’, pushing its production to 2024. The brand later revealed the EX30, its smallest SUV to date, along with the EM90, the first-ever multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) from the Swedish carmaker.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19389 second ago
The middleweight Yamaha twins, the naked MT-07, and the full-faired R7, are likely to be launched in India, although pricing will be extremely important.
-17285 second ago
The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE has been spotted on test in India and is expected to be launched later this year.
-17223 second ago
The domestic sales for the month registered 38 per cent YoY growth, while the exports grew substantially by 102 per cent.
-17027 second ago
While starting prices for both the ZS EV and the Comet EV have been lowered, the Hector diesel and the Gloster too have received price revisions.
-12886 second ago
The company also introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products
-8587 second ago
The company witnessed year-over-year growth of 13 per cent and month-over-month growth of 20 per cent for its sales in January 2024.
-8446 second ago
Mahindra has recently rolled out the 1,00,000th Scorpio N. The carmaker has achieved this milestone in less than 2 years.
3 hours ago
Lexus sold 8,24,256 units in 2023 globally with North America continuing to be the brand's biggest market
3 hours ago
The most successful partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes in F1 history will come to an end at the 2025 season of Formula 1
4 hours ago
The RB17 aims for F1 lap times, prioritising mechanical forgiveness, user-friendly systems, and more legroom than the Aston Martin Valkyrie
22 hours ago
In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.
1 day ago
On Saturday, a video emerged of a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames and automaker has released a statement following the incident
17 days ago
The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now
26 days ago
Volvo Cars has sold 7,08,716 cars in the calendar year 2023
1 month ago
The company attributes this decision to escalating input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.