Login

Volvo To Dilute Its Shares In Polestar; Geely Sweden Holdings Set To Be The Majority Stakeholder

Volvo and Polestar will still maintain its association in terms of R&D, manufacturing, after sales and the commercial side
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Volvo Cars will dilute its shares in Polestar.
  • Geely Sweden Holdings is set to be the majority stakeholder in the brand.
  • Volvo and Polestar will still maintain an association.

Volvo said in its latest financial report that it will be diluting its shares in what was previously its subsidiary, Polestar, which has struggled with dwindling global sales in recent times. Geely Sweden Holdings is set to be Polestar's new majority stakeholder. As a result, Volvo Cars will no longer provide further funding to Polestar, while extending the repayment period for an existing loan till the end of 2028. The statement, however, also said that both Volvo and Polestar will still maintain their association in terms of research and development, manufacturing, after-sales and the commercial side. 

 

Also Read: Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range

 

Alongside, Volvo also released its financial statement for 2023, which revealed that its 2023 revenues stood at SEK 399.3 billion in 2023, an increase of 21 per cent over last year. The company revealed that its profit margins saw an increase in 2023, from the corresponding year when Lithium prices affected its margins. The company’s sales amounted to 7,08,716 cars in 2023, with sales of fully electric cars (1,13,419 units) increasing by 70 per cent and representing 16 per cent of its total global sales volume. It speculates that EV-only sales will further increase in 2024, with three new EV launches scheduled for 2024- the EX30, EX90, and EM90 MPV.

 

Also Read: Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV

The Volvo EM90 is the first MPV from the brand

 

Volvo revealed its flagship electric SUV, the EX90 in November 2022, based on Geely’s SPA2 platform that is also featured in EVs from the Polestar brand. While the vehicle’s production was initially supposed to start by late-2023, the company later made the decision to allocate additional time for ‘software development and testing’, pushing its production to 2024. The brand later revealed the EX30, its smallest SUV to date, along with the EM90, the first-ever multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) from the Swedish carmaker.

 

# Volvo Cars# Geely Automobile# Geely Electric Cars# Polestar# EV Sales
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Volvo Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha YZF-R7, MT-07 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Yamaha YZF-R7, MT-07 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19389 second ago

The middleweight Yamaha twins, the naked MT-07, and the full-faired R7, are likely to be launched in India, although pricing will be extremely important.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17285 second ago

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE has been spotted on test in India and is expected to be launched later this year.

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.19 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.19 Lakh Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17223 second ago

The domestic sales for the month registered 38 per cent YoY growth, while the exports grew substantially by 102 per cent.

MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-17027 second ago

While starting prices for both the ZS EV and the Comet EV have been lowered, the Hector diesel and the Gloster too have received price revisions.

Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-12886 second ago

The company also introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8587 second ago

The company witnessed year-over-year growth of 13 per cent and month-over-month growth of 20 per cent for its sales in January 2024.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8446 second ago

Mahindra has recently rolled out the 1,00,000th Scorpio N. The carmaker has achieved this milestone in less than 2 years.

Lexus Registers 32 Per Cent Year-on-Year Growth In Global Sales In 2023
Lexus Registers 32 Per Cent Year-on-Year Growth In Global Sales In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Lexus sold 8,24,256 units in 2023 globally with North America continuing to be the brand's biggest market

Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The most successful partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes in F1 history will come to an end at the 2025 season of Formula 1

Red Bull’s Upcoming RB17 Hypercar Is A 1000+ Bhp N/A V10 Track Weapon
Red Bull’s Upcoming RB17 Hypercar Is A 1000+ Bhp N/A V10 Track Weapon
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The RB17 aims for F1 lap times, prioritising mechanical forgiveness, user-friendly systems, and more legroom than the Aston Martin Valkyrie

Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.

Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

On Saturday, a video emerged of a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames and automaker has released a statement following the incident

Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now

Volvo Cars Records 15 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales In 2023
Volvo Cars Records 15 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

26 days ago

Volvo Cars has sold 7,08,716 cars in the calendar year 2023

Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The company attributes this decision to escalating input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Volvo To Dilute Its Shares In Polestar; Geely Sweden Holdings Set To Be The Majority Stakeholder
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved