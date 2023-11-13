Volvo EM90 Electric MPV Makes Global Debut; Has 116 KWH Battery, Over 700 Km Range
By Amaan Ahmed
3 mins read
13-Nov-23 02:47 PM IST
- Volvo EM90 unveiled in six-seat form; shares underpinnings with the Zeekr 009 MPV.
- Equipped with a 116 kWh battery and a single motor that develops a peak 268 bhp.
- Fast-charging from 10 to 80 per cent will take less than 30 minutes, says Volvo.
The third electric vehicle (EV) from Volvo Cars to debut in the last one year is the Volvo EM90, which has just made its world premiere. The first-ever multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) from the Swedish carmaker, the EM90 derives its underpinnings from an MPV that is already on sale in China, but has a distinctly different exterior and interior design. Created with the idea of making it a ‘living room on the move’, the EM90 has seating for six passengers and is going on sale first in China, with pre-orders for the electric MPV now open in the Chinese car market.
Also Read: Volvo Launches Energy Solutions Unit For Smart Charging and Grid Support with Bi-Directional EV Technology
‘Thor’s hammer' LED lights dominate the sealed-off front-end of the EM90.
Built on the SEA platform developed by parent firm Geely, the Volvo EM90 has the same squared-off silhouette as the Zeekr 009, but doesn’t look as radical as the Chinese MPV. It has the signature ‘Thor’s hammer’ LED headlights, paired with an illuminated Volvo crest on the sealed-off nose.
Volvo lettering on the tailgate is illuminated.
The EM90 can be had with 19- or 20-inch wheels, features powered sliding doors and the tailgate sports illuminated ‘Volvo’ lettering and slim LED tail-lights that extend both vertically as well as horizontally.
Minimalistic dash features next to no physical controls, with most vital functions incorporated into the 15.4-inch central touchscreen.
Inside, the EM90 has a minimalistic dashboard, featuring a single, full-width AC vent with individual partitions, a full digital driver’s display and a 15.4-inch central touchscreen infotainment system that houses most vehicle controls as well. The only switches up front are on the steering wheel, and the floating centre console houses the crystal-like gear selector, electronic parking brake and hazard light buttons, along with a wireless charging pad and cup holders.
Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Price Hiked; Discontinues Petrol Version Of XC40
Second-row passengers will enjoy lounge-style seats with inbuilt massage and cooling functions.
Second-row occupants have it best inside the EM90, as they will be sat in lounge-style seats with zero gravity cushions. They also feature in-built massage functions, cooling and heating options, as well as built-in tables and cupholders. A roof-mounted 15.6-inch screen doubles up as an entertainment display for rear passengers, but can also be used for video calls (as it has a camera) and also for smartphone projection. Passengers can use voice commands to change climate control settings, as well as adjust the seats, windows and lighting. Also part of the equipment list on the EM90 are a 21-speaker, 2460W Bowers & Wilkins audio system, air suspension and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
A 15.6-inch screen folds down from the roof to double up as an entertainment display for rear passengers.
The EM90 has a 116 kWh battery pack, and a single motor that develops a peak 268 bhp powering the rear wheels, enabling a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 8.3 seconds. On the Chinese test cycle, Volvo says the EM90 will cover up to 738 kilometres, and with fast-charging, be able to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge inside 30 minutes. The EM90 also features vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities.
Also Read: Volvo To End Production Of Diesel Cars and SUVs By Early 2024
In China, the EM90 will cost the equivalent of Rs 94 lakh in our money, and will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and the Lexus LM. There is no word yet on which other markets will get the EM90, and it is unlikely to be introduced anywhere in a rush, considering Volvo is yet to roll out its two all-electric SUVs, the EX90 and EX30, in key markets. However, given how popular luxury MPVs – such as the Toyota Vellfire and the LM – have proven to be in India, we won’t be surprised to see Volvo also bring the EM90 here at some stage.
