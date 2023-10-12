Volvo C40 Recharge Price Hiked; Discontinues Petrol Version Of XC40

Volvo Cars India has increased the price of the C40 Recharge electric coupe SUV in the country. The new EV is now priced at Rs. 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom) after receiving a price hike of Rs. 1.7 lakh. Volvo says that the introductory price phase, which was in place for early adopters, is now over. The Volvo C40 Recharge was launched last month on, September 4, 2023, at Rs. 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Review: Is It The Best EV From Volvo?

Speaking about the announcement Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Launched at an introductory price of Rs. 61.25 lakh, the Volvo C40 Recharge has garnered tremendous enthusiasm, with a remarkable one hundred cars booked within one month of its debut.”

In the last one month, the company has received more than 100 bookings for the Volvo C40 Recharge. In fact, seeing the demand, the company has also decided to discontinue the petrol version of the XC40 and only offer the all-electric XC40 Recharge going forward.

Also Read: Volvo To End Production Of Diesel Cars and SUVs By Early 2024

“As we remain at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution our other electric offering, the XC40 Recharge will now be available with an exclusive “Festive Delight Offer” this season. We are truly delighted to witness the overwhelming affection and steadfast support our customers have given upon our brand during this electrifying journey,” Malhotra further added.

Both the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge are assembled at the company’s Hosakote plant, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company has made use of sustainable materials in the making of both these electric vehicles.

Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 61.25 Lakh

Both EVs come with a 78 kWh battery pack and offer the same output as well – 403 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. Both are offered with AWD as standard and while the XC40 Recharge can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.9 seconds, the C40 Recharge can do the same in 4.7 seconds. As for the range, the former offers a claimed electric range of 418 km, while the C40 Recharge is claimed to offer a range of 530 km on a single charge.