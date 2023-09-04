Login

Volvo C40 Recharge Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 61.25 Lakh

This is the second electric-SUV from the Swedish automaker’s portfolio to be sold in India and it is offered with a 78 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 530 kilometres.
By Yash Sunil

2 mins read

04-Sep-23 08:50 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the C40 Recharge start at Rs 61.25 lakh
  • Claimed 0-100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds
  • 10 to 80 per cent using a 150 kW DC fast charger will take 37 minutes.

Volvo India has launched its second all-electric SUV for the Indian market, the C40 Recharge, at an introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the C40 Recharge will open online from September 5 at 5pm onwards, with the brand stating that deliveries will commence by the second half of this month.

 

Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Review: Is It The Best EV From Volvo?

 

 

It has a similar 78 kWh battery pack as the XC40 Recharge, but due to its aerodynamic design, it has an improved claimed WLTP range of up to 530 kilometres. For the Indian market, Volvo offers the C40 Recharge in the twin motor guise with an AWD system that develops 403 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The SUV's claimed 0-100 kmph time is 4.7 seconds and it's limited to a top speed of 180 kmph. The C40 Recharge can be fast charged at up to 150 kW, allowing it to juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes.

 

The most distinctive design element of the C40 Recharge is its sloping roofline. 

 

In terms of the features on offer, it again is identical to the XC40 Recharge and offers pixel LED headlights, 19-inch alloys, a 12.3-inch driver display with a 9.0-inch Android-based central infotainment unit, Harman Kardon sound system, wired Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control and vegan leather upholstery. For safety, it packs Level 3 ADAS features with an auto one-pedal drive system that can also gauge traffic conditions.

 

Also Read: BMW Neue Klasse Concept Previews 3 Series-Size Electric Sedan Due In 2025

 

The Volvo C40 Recharge doesn't have any direct rivals, but its closest competition is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is priced at Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the Kia EV6, which is priced at Rs 60.95 to Rs 65.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

