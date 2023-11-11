Polestar To Undertake Vehicle-to-Grid Projects in Sweden, USA
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
11-Nov-23 06:02 PM IST
Highlights
Polestar is set to undertake two Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) projects in the coming months which are set to commence in Gothenburg, Sweden and California USA. The project in Sweden is funded by the Swedish Innovation Agency Vinnova and will utilise a substantial fleet of Polestar 3 cars.
The bidirectional charging technology integrated into the Polestar 3 cars enables them not only to charge but also to discharge energy from their batteries back to the individual home or the electricity grid. To manage V2G integration, Polestar is developing a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) that links all participating Polestar 3 cars connected to the grid. This cloud-based VPP calculates the collective capacity of connected batteries and initiates charging or discharging based on grid demand and battery longevity optimisation, providing a seamless experience for car owners and contributing to the energy transition.
V2G project in Sweden to use Polestar 3 SUVs.
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said, “Vehicle-to-grid has the potential to not only benefit individual customers, but whole communities. The average car is parked 90% of the time. With the bi-directional charging capabilities of Polestar 3 and the Polestar VPP, we can explore business models and community solutions that can unlock the true potential of V2G and enable owners to support the energy transition when they don’t need their car for driving”.
Polestar, in conjunction with the Swedish National Grid authority, local grid owner, regional energy distributor, home charging provider, and research partner Chalmers University of Technology, aims to explore potential business models for V2G and pilot tangible use cases that can be scalable and applicable across regions.
The company says that this initiative will allow car owners to both support the grid and monetise their EVs while parked, without any intervention. By plugging in their vehicle, the VPP and smart charging technology take over, optimising battery use for transport needs and supporting the grid.
Meanwhile, in California, Polestar is forming a collaboration with the California Energy Commission and the independent, non-profit energy R&D institute EPRI, on a pre-study to create a roadmap for the implementation of V2G services.
“V2G technologies turn EVs into virtual power plants, making homes and the grid more resilient while putting money into the pockets of drivers. The CEC is excited to have Polestar partner with innovators in California to advance their V2G plans,” says Commissioner Patty Monahan of the California Energy Commission.
The pilot project's test phase in Gothenburg is scheduled to commence in the first half of 2024 and run for two years, featuring a large fleet of Polestar 3 cars. As for California, pre-study is set to begin in December 2023 and run until October 2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-2232 second ago
The California Special pack is only available with the Mustang GT models and adds unique blue cosmetic elements to the vehicle.
18 minutes ago
Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.
1 hour ago
The touring motorcycle from the Italian brand uses the four-cylinder supercharged engine from Kawasaki’s H2 series.
2 hours ago
Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.
13 hours ago
The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.
18 hours ago
The actor shared photos of her taking delivery of the brand-new BMW on her social media account. The model is a 630i M Sport Signature edition.
19 hours ago
The Apple Wallet SmartKey feature will initially only be available for scooters in the company's home market of Taiwan
21 hours ago
In the USA, the 2024 Zero DS is priced at an MSRP of $15,995 (Rs. 13.3 Lakhs), while the 2024 Zero DSR is available for $19,995 (Rs. 16.65 Lakh)
22 hours ago
TVS Eurogrip showcased its new range of tyres at EICMA 2023, unveiling the new Climber MX Junior range of motocross/enduro tyres for young off-road riders.
23 hours ago
In October 2023, the auto sector’s total sales stood at 23,62,534 units, a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent compared to 19,68,938 units sold in October 2022.
2 months ago
After its debut the 1:1 scale model will embark on a tour, starting at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California, from 7th October 2023.
4 months ago
Polestar's latest updates to the Polestar 2 include larger batteries and new motors, increasing the range by 22 per cent and charging speed by 34 per cent
5 months ago
Polestar's latest software update, P2.9, adds extended Apple CarPlay functionality and integrates the YouTube app into the central touchscreen.
6 months ago
The Polestar 4 is the brand’s fastest accelerating car, and can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds.
7 months ago
Polestar 4 will be an electric coupé SUV, and the fastest EV in Polestar’s arsenal yet.