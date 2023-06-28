Updated Polestar 2 Unveiled; Gets Performance and Range Upgrades

The updated Polestar 2 electric liftback has been unveiled for global markets. While changes to its exterior are minimal, the car gets a range of powertrain upgrades that give it a notable boost in power along with greater range. These include new electric motors, larger battery packs as well as a new all-wheel drive variant.

The single-motor rear-wheel drive variant of the Polestar 2 now makes 296 bhp and 489 Nm of torque, significantly higher than the previous car as a result of all the new upgrades. Similarly, the dual-motor variant also gets a higher power output which now stands at 416 bhp and 740 Nm. If even that doesn’t satisfy you, you can opt for the Performance Package which will bring the output up to 450 bhp. The Long-Range variants of the car now get a new 82 kWh battery that bumps up the range to 654 km on the Long-Range single-motor variant and 591 km on the dual-motor variant. The charging Long-Range variants also support a higher 205 KW charging.

In terms of styling, the main cosmetic update in the 2024 Polestar 2 is the new enclosed grille. But apart from that, the liftback more or less looks the same.

In addition to these upgrades, Polestar has also made improvements in reducing the carbon footprint of the Polestar 2. The cradle-to-gate carbon emissions associated with the vehicle have decreased by 12%, resulting in a total CO2e saving of 3 tonnes over the span of three years. The changes made by the company to the car in order to achieve this include the use of low-carbon aluminium in the wheels and battery tray, a transition to renewable electricity in the factory, and improved battery chemistry in the latest MY24 model.