Volvo C40 Recharge Makes India Debut; Launch In August 2023

The coupe-SUV derivative of the XC40 Recharge will go on sale with the same 402 bhp and 660 Nm powertrain as its sibling and has a range of up to 530 km
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
14-Jun-23 12:39 PM IST
Highlights
  • Deliveries to start from September 2023
  • Will be offered with the 402 bhp, 660 Nm all-wheel drive electric powertrain
  • Gets a WLTP certified range of up to 530 km

Volvo has unveiled the C40 Recharge in India ahead of its launch in August. The C40 Recharge is the sister model to the XC40 Recharge already on sale in India and offers a slightly sportier design owing to its more coupe-inspired looks. Sticking to the styling the design up to the A-pillars is identical to the XC40 Recharge with the more prominently sloping roof and sharply raked tailgate making it easily identifiable from the sides. Round the back, the C40 gets a revised tail-lamp design with extended LED light guides.

C40 Recharge gets a unique design to the rear with a sharply raked tailgate and tail-lamps unique to the model.

 

The C40 Recharge will be available in six colour options – White Pearl, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, Cloud Blue, Sage Green.

 

Open the doors, and you are greeted by a familiar minimalist interior with a large central portrait-oriented touchscreen, vertically oriented air-con vents and a digital instrument cluster. Volvo says the interiors are completely leather-free while the trim piece on the dashboard features backlighting. In terms of equipment, the C40 gets a panoramic glass roof, Harman Kardon sound system, wireless phone charger, PM2.5 air purifier, connected tech and ADAS.

The dashboard design is identical to the XC40 Recharge.

 

On the powertrain front, the C40 Recharge for India will come in the same spec as the XC40 – a twin-motor all-wheel drive powertrain delivering a strong 402 bhp and 660 Nm. The electric motors are paired with a 78 kWh battery pack giving it a WLTP range of up to 530 km on a full charge – up from the XC40 Recharge’s 418 km. Volvo says that this is attributed to an improved drag coefficient and an updated battery management system.

Volvo claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds.

Volvo says that the car can be charged from 10-80 per cent in as little as 27 mins using a 150 kW DC fast charger.

 

In terms of pricing, expect the C40 Recharge to be priced above the XC40 Recharge when it goes on sale. Volvo says that, like its sibling, the C40 Recharge will also be locally assembled at its plant in Bengaluru with deliveries to commence from September.

Trending Now