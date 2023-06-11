Volvo Unveils EX30 Electric Crossover and Cross Country Variant

Volvo recently held an event in Italy where it unveiled its latest addition to the electric vehicle market, the all-new EX30 electric crossover. This marks a significant step for the Swedish automaker as it expands its electric vehicle lineup. In addition to the EX30, Volvo also announced plans to release a Cross Country variant of the EX30 next year, with pre-orders set to open once it officially debuts.

Volvo has been gradually electrifying its vehicle models over the years, offering plug-in hybrid powertrains across its lineup. However, the company is now placing a stronger emphasis on its electric vehicle future. To simplify its naming convention, Volvo has chosen to use the "EX" designation for its next generation of electric SUVs. For instance, the EX30 represents a small electric crossover, while the EX90 will be a larger three-row electric SUV comparable in size to the Volvo XC90.

The EX30 Cross Country will feature similar design elements seen in previous Volvo Cross Country models, such as higher ground clearance and additional cladding above the wheels. Notably, this will be the first fully electric Cross Country model produced by Volvo. The EX30 Cross Country is expected to sport front, rear, and side skid plates, decorative panels, exclusive Cross Country badging, a Swedish flag, and either 19-inch black wheels or 18-inch wheels with more off-road-oriented tires.

While specific details about the EX30 Cross Country's powertrain have not been shared by Volvo, it is likely to feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system similar to the EX30. The EX30 Twin Motor Performance model, for example, generates 422 horsepower and offers an estimated range of 265 miles with a 69-kilowatt-hour battery pack. More information regarding the powertrain of the EX30 Cross Country will be revealed in due course.

Volvo Cars has introduced the all-electric EX30, its first premium small SUV, during a special event held in Milan, Italy. The EX30 expands Volvo's electric vehicle offerings to a total of four models. The EX30 is available for order in Europe and selected markets, while pre-orders are open for customers in the United States. Orderbooks will be opened in other markets at a later stage, with details to be communicated in due course. With a starting price of approximately €36,000, the EX30 offers customers a premium all-electric SUV at a price point similar to that of its internal combustion engine-powered counterparts. It can also be acquired through the Care by Volvo subscription package, featuring set pricing and a transparent ordering process.

The EX30 provides customers with three powertrain options and two different battery types to choose from. The standard range single-motor option utilizes an LFP battery, which employs lithium iron phosphate chemistry and offers a cost-effective and resource-efficient production process. For extended range capabilities, customers can opt for the Single Motor Extended Range variant, equipped with an NMC extended-range battery. The NMC battery, featuring lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt, provides more efficient energy production compared to the LFP variant. This option offers a range of up to 480 kilometers (298 miles) on a single charge.





For enhanced performance, the Twin Motor Performance variant combines the NMC battery with an additional second electric motor, resulting in an all-wheel-drive configuration. This variant of the EX30 delivers 315 kilowatts (428 horsepower) and accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (0 to 62 miles per hour) in just 3.6 seconds. The extended-range Twin Motor variant boasts a charging capacity of up to 153 kilowatts, while the standard-range variant has a capacity of 134 kilowatts.

With a focus on sustainability, the EX30 is designed to have the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo car to date. Volvo has taken a comprehensive approach to emissions reduction, encompassing the entire production and lifecycle of the vehicle, as well as the mindful use of materials both inside and outside the vehicle. Over a distance of 200,000 kilometers (124,274 miles), the total carbon footprint of the EX30 has been reduced to below 30 tonnes.

Starting from next year, Volvo will introduce the EX30 as a Cross Country variant. Order books for this special version of the small electric SUV will open in 2024, with production slated to commence later that year. The Volvo EX30 Cross Country will feature unique characteristics, including increased ground clearance, 19-inch black wheels, and the option of 18-inch wheels paired with specialized tires.