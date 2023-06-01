Volvo C40 Recharge To Make India Debut On June 14; Has Range Of Up To 450 Km

Volvo is all set to reveal its latest electric crossover, the C40 Recharge, in India on June 14. It will be the automaker’s second electric model in the country after the XC40 Recharge, which is currently among its best-selling vehicles here. While the brand does offer the option of a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version overseas, we expect the model to only be available in its dual-motor, all-wheel drive guise just like the XC40 Recharge. Expect the car to be priced at a premium over the XC40 Recharge, which currently retails at Rs 56.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volvo C40 Recharge shares many design elements with XC40 Recharge

The Volvo C40 Recharge is built on the manufacturer’s CMA platform. Visually, the car looks almost exactly like the XC40 Recharge, save for its coupe-like roofline. The interior of the car features the same layout as the XC40 Recharge, featuring the 9-inch infotainment system at the centre and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster. The system has been co-developed with Google and comes with many in-built apps. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, an air-purifier system, and a Harman Kardon music system.

The interior of the car gets a 9-inch infotainment system at the centre and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster

The C40 Recharge will also be equipped with ADAS features such as a 360-degree camera, Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Information System, Pilot Assist and Lane Keep Aid among others. The battery of the car has also been covered with a safety cage made of extruded aluminium for protection upon impact.

Volvo will likely bring the AWD variant of the C40 to India

The C40 Recharge's twin-motor setup generates a peak 404 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. The 78 kWh battery blesses the C40 Recharge with a range of up to 451 km, and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just over 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.