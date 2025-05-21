Login
MY24 Volvo C40 Recharge Available With Rs 8 Lakh Discount

Initially priced at nearly Rs 63 lakh, prices of the EV manufactured in 2024 have now been slashed by nearly Rs 8 lakh, to Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 21, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Volvo C40 Recharge can now be had for Rs 55 lakh, courtesy of a discount.
  • Price slashed by Rs 8 lakh.
  • Offer only on MY24 units of the EV.

Volvo Cars India is offering a substantial cash discount on the MY24 units of the all-electric C40 Recharge. Initially priced at nearly Rs 63 lakh, the price of the all-electric coupe-SUV have now been slashed by nearly Rs 8 lakh, to Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in 2023, the C40 Recharge has found limited takers in the Indian market.

 

Also ReadVolvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of World Premiere
 

The list of features on offer in the C40 Recharge include a 12.3-inch digital instruments display with a 9.0-inch Android-based central infotainment unit, Harman Kardon sound system, wired Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control and vegan leather upholstery. For safety, it packs Level 3 advanced driver assistance systems with an auto one-pedal drive system that can also gauge traffic conditions.

 

Also Read Volvo S90 Facelift Revealed; Gets Revamped Design, Larger Touchscreen
 

The C40 Recharge is equipped with a 78 kWh battery delivering a WLTP range of up to 530 kilometres. For the Indian market, Volvo offers the C40 Recharge in the twin motor guise with an AWD system that develops 403 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The SUV's claimed 0-100 kmph time is 4.7 seconds, and it's limited to a top speed of 180 kmph. The C40 Recharge can be fast charged at up to 150 kW, allowing it to juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes.

# Volvo India# Volvo Cars India# Volvo C40 Recharge# Volvo C40 Electric SUV# Cars# Electric Cars
