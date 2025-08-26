Special Feature - Monsoon Masterclass With Volvo XC90: Calm, Confident, and Rain-Ready!

Driving in the rain is one of those underrated pleasures that we don’t talk about much. The rhythm of the wipers, the scent of the wet earth, and the dance of those rain droplets on the window, it all just slows you down, that too in the best way. But what I like is not the drizzle. The real thing. Monsoon, in its full glory, it changes everything.

Every year, I chase this moment. Just a short drive out where the rain feels real. This time, I was heading out from Mumbai to a beautiful windmill farm near Nashik, which is a heaven during monsoon. But before I left the city to hit the hills, I did what every driver must do ahead of going on a road trip in the monsoon - get your car checked!

Risks of Driving In The Rain

Preparation is what turns a rainy drive into pure joy

Now, driving in the rain might appear very romantic in photos, but it’s not always pretty, especially in our country. Visibility drops fast, roads stay wet for hours, braking takes longer, and these are just some of the things that you need to worry about. And I am not even getting into things like bad road conditions and flooding.

As for aquaplaning? That can happen even at 50 or 60 kilometres an hour, which is why your tyres, wipers, and brakes need to be in top shape. So, before this drive, I dropped by the Volvo service centre for a monsoon-ready check-up.

Getting Monsoon Ready!

Monsoon drive begins with a Volvo XC90 check at the service centre

The tyres are the first thing that gets checked. Anything less than 2 mm of tread depth and you’re risking grip in the wet. Next, and obviously so, are the brakes. You want them to bite, not fade – to enhance control in emergencies. Wipers wear out faster than you think, especially in our dusty cities, so if they are not in optimal condition, then get them replaced. Also, just water won’t do the trick; you need a full tank of washer fluid to clean up all the gunk that builds up on our windscreens during the rains.

Tyres inspected tread depth above 2 mm means grip in the wet

And don’t forget the lights - they’re your visibility, especially in city traffic or a foggy, wet climb. So, ensure everything – headlight, taillights, indicators, emergency lights all are functioning properly.

The washer fluid needs to be topped up if you want a safe drive on a misty highways

Next, you get inside the cabin. Here it’s all about staying dry and seeing clearly, and a clogged air filter fogs up your windows fast - I got mine replaced. I also made sure the AC and defogger were syncing properly. Switch on both if your windshield fogs up. And leave the air on ‘fresh’ mode and not ‘recirculate’ when the cabin starts to feel humid.

With the XC90 all ready to take on the monsoon, it’s now time to get back on the road!

The Road Trip Begins

Volvo XC90 AWD is ready to take on wet, winding roads

Now that you have done the needful, once back on the road, the car will take care of things for you. And as I wished, the road trip was graced with a proper downpour for most of it. The highway drive was a smooth sail, all thanks to the prep work. However, during the monsoon, one must aim to keep things simple. Slow down, leave more space, and stay off the cruise control.

Defog mode ON. Cabin fresh, visibility clear. Little details make big differences in the rain

Once I hit the rough patch, I knew the XC90 could handle whatever I threw at it. But, despite its all-wheel drive (AWD) capabilities, I avoided the puddles that I couldn’t gauge. And whenever visibility dropped, the fog lamps came on. However, remember to skip the high beam; the lights will just reflect back in the rain.

Foggy ghats? Time to trust the XC90’s fog lamps & 360-degree view camera

Now, cars like the Volvo XC90 get things like electronic stability and traction systems as part of standard fitment, but driving smooth and steady? That’s your responsibility.

The Destination!

Four hours after I left Mumbai, I finally reached my destination – the Ekdare Windmill Farm – one of the most scenic spots in Maharashtra. The drive up-hill on the treacherous trails would have been intimidating, but the grip and control offered by the XC90 made things easy. And the 360-degree view camera was simply a boon.

Four hours later — windmills spinning slowly through the mist. Worth every drop of rain

And once I had a glimpse of those massive turbines spinning slowly in the drizzle, it struck me. There was something poetic about this moment. I was amidst machines that were made to weather the storm, just like the one I drove here in. And the car? Dry cabin. Zero stress. No unexpected squeaks, slips, or warning lights. That’s the thing about preparation. It doesn’t just make the drive safer - it makes it easier to enjoy.