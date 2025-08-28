Volvo Unveils New XC70 Plug-In Hybrid With 200kms EV Range

Volvo has pulled the wraps off its all-new XC70, and it’s a big one for the brand. This is the Swedish carmaker’s first long-range plug-in hybrid, capable of delivering over 200km of all-electric driving (CLTC cycle) — the most ever from a Volvo PHEV. And as the name suggests, it slots in between the high-selling XC60 and the flagship XC90.

Built on the new Scalable Modular Architecture (SMA) platform, the XC70 has been designed with one goal: to offer the benefits of electric driving, without the anxiety of going fully electric, states Volvo. As per the stat sheet, on a single charge, the XC70 can handle most daily commutes tailpipe-emission-free.

Add in its combustion engine, and you’re looking at a combined range of over 1,200km. Charging is quick too — 0–80% in just 23 minutes — and bi-directional charging means you can even power camping gear or appliances directly from the car.

While the nameplate isn’t exactly new, as everyone is still a closet fan of the XC70 station wagon, this new one is yet another SUV. Carrying the new design language, there’s a closed grille with active shutters that improve aerodynamics, while the C-shaped taillights blend into the glass for a sleek rear profile. Inside, it’s all about premium comfort: high-quality materials, smart storage, and a cabin designed that feel modern and high-tech.

The XC70 is loaded with digital toys: a 15.4-inch centre display, a 12.3-inch driver’s screen, and even an optional 92-inch AR head-up display. Connectivity includes an AI voice assistant, remote functions via the Volvo Cars app, and OTA software updates to keep it fresh. Equipped with the Safe Space Technology, the XC70 packs radars, cameras, and sensors to prevent accidents and protect road users. It includes smart aids like automatic lane change assist, park pilot assist, and even door-opening alerts to stop cyclists from getting doored in traffic.

The new Volvo XC70 feels like a sweet spot between today’s hybrids and tomorrow’s EVs — long electric range, fast charging, and the benefits of a conventional petrol engine. It’s a smart bridge product for markets like China, where it’s already open for pre-orders, with Europe set to follow. Will it come to India? We will have to wait a bit longer for that.