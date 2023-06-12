Polestar 2 Gets Updated Range Assistant, Enhanced Apple CarPlay In Latest OTA Update

Polestar has rolled out a new software update for the Polestar 2, the fifteenth in the vehicle’s lifecycle since it was introduced in 2020. The update includes some noteworthy enhancements to connectivity functions including an integrated YouTube app, which will now come pre-installed in all the new cars.



To start with the latest update improves the Polestar's Range Assistant app. It now allows drivers to monitor their energy consumption over different distances, such as the previous 20, 40, or 100 kilometers. Real-time information provided by the app enables drivers to adjust their driving style to improve efficiency.



Drivers can now also view the real-world related range figure in the driver display, providing more accurate information compared to the default range projection based on standard certified data. Additionally, the app now features a revised algorithm that can account for environmental and other factors influencing efficiency when projecting the range.



Apple CarPlay functionality has also been extended in P2.9. The update includes enhanced integration of additional phone and media information on the home screen tile. Drivers can now handle calls using the steering wheel buttons and have calls and Apple Maps projected onto the car's driver display.



Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “We know how much our customers look forward to over-the-air upgrades and I am convinced this one will be well received, with notable new features and enhancements. YouTube is great for entertainment while charging, and our updated Range Assistant app delivers more accurate predictions and supports an improved driving style. Bringing Apple Maps to the driver display is one of many important updates to Apple CarPlay in Polestar 2.”



Earlier this year, Polestar announced several changes to the Polestar 2 range. These updates include new electric motor setups and batteries, resulting in increased power and range, as well as tweaked exterior styling and additional standard features.



Written By: - RONIT AGARWAL