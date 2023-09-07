Login

Polestar Unveils 'Polestar Synergy' Electric Supercar at IAA 2023; Announces Partnership with Hot Wheels

After its debut the 1:1 scale model will embark on a tour, starting at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California, from 7th October 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

07-Sep-23 11:06 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 'Polestar Synergy' is a collaboration of winning designs from over 600 participants.
  • The 'Polestar Synergy' features a unique single-seat floating interior design, with exterior designs focused on emotional durability and technical upgradability.
  • Polestar partners with Hot Wheels, starting with a design contest, and plans to immortalise its production vehicles as collectibles.

Polestar has unveiled the 'Polestar Synergy' electric fantasy supercar during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich. This unique creation is the result of Polestar's latest Design Contest, where over 600 participants were tasked with designing a performance-focused Polestar vehicle.

 

The 'Polestar Synergy' supercar brings together the winning designs of three individuals. This competition introduced a new category, with one winner for the interior design and two for the exterior.

 

Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 61.25 Lakh

The final design of the 'Polestar Synergy' features a single-seat floating interior design with an emphasis on control. The collaboration between the winning designers, Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai (both based in Paris, France), and interior designer Yingxiang Li (based in China) has resulted in this creation.

 

Deshmukh's design drew inspiration from hollowed-out volumes, drawing parallels with the sleek profile of a hammerhead shark. Meanwhile, Desai's vision focused on emotional durability, emphasising technical upgradability and materials. Li's interior design centres around a performance-oriented seating position that offers a new experience which is focused on "floating comfort and control."

 

Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Review: Is It The Best EV From Volvo?

The car measures 1.07 metres in height and 4.56 metres in length. Also, Polestar has partnered with Mattel's Hot Wheels brand. The collaboration kicks off with Hot Wheels inspiring the next Polestar Design Contest. Additionally, Polestar's production vehicles will be immortalised as Hot Wheels and Matchbox collectibles in the future.

 

After its debut at the show, the 1:1 scale model will be shipped to the US where it will embark on a tour, starting at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California, from October 7, 2023. This tour will take the electric fantasy supercar to various Polestar locations across the United States.

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

# Polestar# Polestar Synergy# Electric supercar

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Polestar Unveils 'Polestar Synergy' Electric Supercar at IAA 2023; Announces Partnership with Hot Wheels
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn