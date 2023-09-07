Polestar Unveils 'Polestar Synergy' Electric Supercar at IAA 2023; Announces Partnership with Hot Wheels

Polestar has unveiled the 'Polestar Synergy' electric fantasy supercar during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich. This unique creation is the result of Polestar's latest Design Contest, where over 600 participants were tasked with designing a performance-focused Polestar vehicle.

The 'Polestar Synergy' supercar brings together the winning designs of three individuals. This competition introduced a new category, with one winner for the interior design and two for the exterior.

The final design of the 'Polestar Synergy' features a single-seat floating interior design with an emphasis on control. The collaboration between the winning designers, Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai (both based in Paris, France), and interior designer Yingxiang Li (based in China) has resulted in this creation.

Deshmukh's design drew inspiration from hollowed-out volumes, drawing parallels with the sleek profile of a hammerhead shark. Meanwhile, Desai's vision focused on emotional durability, emphasising technical upgradability and materials. Li's interior design centres around a performance-oriented seating position that offers a new experience which is focused on "floating comfort and control."

The car measures 1.07 metres in height and 4.56 metres in length. Also, Polestar has partnered with Mattel's Hot Wheels brand. The collaboration kicks off with Hot Wheels inspiring the next Polestar Design Contest. Additionally, Polestar's production vehicles will be immortalised as Hot Wheels and Matchbox collectibles in the future.

After its debut at the show, the 1:1 scale model will be shipped to the US where it will embark on a tour, starting at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California, from October 7, 2023. This tour will take the electric fantasy supercar to various Polestar locations across the United States.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL