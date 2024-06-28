Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM 790 AdventureIndian New ChieftainBajaj Bruzer CNGBenelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Castrol Invests $50 Million In Gogoro For Its Battery Swapping Tech

The first tranche of the investment of $25 million will see Castrol acquire a 5.72 per cent stake in Gogoro.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The investment marks Castrol's diversification into the new energy business
  • Gogoro is the market leader in Taiwan for battery-swapping technology
  • Gogoro supports more than 6 lakh EVs with has more than 1.3 million batteries in circulation

One of the most prominent makers of lubricants, Castrol, has announced an investment in Taiwan’s Gogoro Inc. of up to $50 million. Gogoro is the market leader in Taiwan when it comes to swappable batteries for electric two-wheelers and has been aggressively expanding to global markets, including India. Castrol Holdings, an affiliate of Castrol, will invest $25 million in the first tranche in ordinary shares of Gogoro. This will be followed up with a second $25 million investment in the form of a convertible note, subject to the consummation of certain transactions, the company said in a statement. 

 

The first tranche of the investment will see Castrol acquire a 5.72 per cent stake in Gogoro. It will also mark the lubricant maker's diversification into the new energy business under its ‘Onward, Upward, Forward’ strategy.

 

Speaking about the investment, Michelle Jou, CEO - Castrol, said, “Two-wheelers are a critical part of our global product portfolio and as our customers transition to electric two-wheelers the Castrol brand has an important role to play in the eco-system. Gogoro is a global leader in two-wheeler battery swapping and our investment in Gogoro is a strategic step towards diversifying our portfolio, remaining relevant in our customers’ lives, embracing new opportunities to future-proof our iconic 125-year-old brand and creating additional value for our shareholders.”

 

Also Read: Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia

 

Gogoro

 

Speaking about the investment, Horace Luke, Founder and CEO - Gogoro, said, “Gogoro’s proven battery swapping platform and smart electric two-wheeler vehicles have demonstrated how cities can be transformed when given access to smart, sustainable, and convenient portable power. This investment by Castrol is a testament to this success and enables us to expand even faster.”

 

Gogoro has been expanding its ecosystem of interoperable battery swapping across major metropolises. The swappable batteries have been designed to power electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in urban areas. The company supports more than 6,00,000 electric vehicles and has more than 1.3 million batteries in circulation through its network of 12,500 battery swapping stations in Taiwan. It has a presence in India in partnership with a two-wheeler giant. 

 

Also Read: Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon

 

Hero MotoCorp has also been proactive in setting up battery swapping stations in key markets. It is also producing electric two-wheelers in India at its new facility in Maharashtra. 

 

With Castrol coming on board, Gogoro should be able to expand its presence further and faster in newer markets globally. The Gogoro network supports 4,50,000 daily battery swaps, with over 590 million battery swaps to date. 

 

# Castrol# Gogoro Inc# auto industry# Auto Industry# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Hollis joined VinFast as Sales Operation Director for Asia in January 2024, and was expected to play a significant role in shaping the Vietnamese carmaker's India roadmap.
    Zac Hollis Quits VinFast Within 3 Months, Joins Polestar
  • The joint effort anticipates a significant rise in EV deliveries in Taiwan with a surge from nearly 20 per cent to 40 percent of all trips by the close of 2025.
    Uber Eats, Gogoro Enter Partnership To Electrify Delivery Fleet In Taiwan
  • Castrol and LCR Honda have partnered for a new talent hunt called ‘India’s Ultimate Motostar’, which will see the duo select and train promising new racers
    Castrol And LCR Honda Partner To Find India’s Next Top Motorcycle Racer
  • With Bosch’s prioritising the safety of the riders, the brand is developed new technology including radar-based motorcycle assistance systems and a comprehensive portfolio of functions
    Bosch Highlights Motorcycle Safety Innovations At EICMA 2023
  • At the new facility, Tata will focus on development of hydrogen internal combustion engines and the storage and dispensing of hydrogen fuel
    Tata Motors Opens Facility For Development Of Hydrogen Powertrains

Latest News

  • The government will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) making petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre, while diesel gets a price cut of Rs 2.60 per litre.
    Maharashtra Government To Reduce Fuel Prices In Mumbai From July 1
  • The joint venture will be formed in the final quarter of the year with both Volkswagen and Rivian having equal ownership and control.
    Volkswagen To Invest $5 Billion In Rivian To Develop Software Under New Joint Venture
  • The new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, has now been teased by Royal Enfield’s big boss, Eicher Motors MD, Siddhartha Lal.
    Siddhartha Lal Teases Upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
  • The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the company’s first-ever motorcycle with a production-spec single-cylinder engine in over 30 years
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The Chetak electric scooter, which is now available in a total of three variants, will soon adopt a new naming nomenclature to make it easier for buyers to understand their positioning.
    Bajaj Chetak Premium To Be Renamed Chetak ‘Blue Line 3201’: Here’s Why
  • The Honda Cub is the most-produced motor vehicle in history and has been sold in more than 160 countries
    Honda Cub Production To End In 2025
  • The first tranche of the investment of $25 million will see Castrol acquire a 5.72 per cent stake in Gogoro.
    Castrol Invests $50 Million In Gogoro For Its Battery Swapping Tech
  • The team said Stroll will continue to race for the team into the new era of F1 regulations”, confirming that he will drive for the Formula 1 team till at least the end of 2026
    F1: Lance Stroll Extends Contract With Aston Martin Racing
  • Here are a few factory-fitted CNG vehicles that are expected to be launched in India soon
    Upcoming CNG Car Launches In India: Swift S-CNG, Nexon-iCNG And More
  • Launched in May 2005, the Swift has gone on to become one of the most successful offerings from the brand
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Breaches 30 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved