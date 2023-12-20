Uber Eats, Gogoro Enter Partnership To Electrify Delivery Fleet In Taiwan
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 20, 2023
Gogoro Inc. and Uber Eats Taiwan have announced a two-year partnership to facilitate the adoption of electric scooters by the latter’s delivery riders. The partnership, valued at close to US $30 million (Rs. 249.27 crore approx), builds upon an earlier announcement this year, and will offer delivery partners discounted pricing on Gogoro scooters and battery swapping services for quicker uptake of EVs. Additionally, incentives will also be provided for deliveries made on Gogoro Smartscooters.
Uber Eats says that it expects 40 per cent of all deliveries to use electric scooters by end-2025 - up from the current 20 per cent.
Chai Lee, Uber Eats Taiwan General Manager said, “Making it easy and affordable for delivery partners to switch to electric scooters is a top priority for Uber Eats in Taiwan. We have already seen how Uber Eats delivery partners have embraced Gogoro’s EV scooters and smart battery-swapping technology. Today’s agreement stands to supercharge this, bringing cleaner air to cities across Taiwan and helping us toward our goal of eliminating emissions on all global deliveries by 2040.”
In Taiwan, the Gogoro Network has a community of nearly 6 lakh riders, supported by over 1.3 million smart batteries deployed across a network of 12,000 battery-swapping stations spanning over 2,500 locations.
“On average, last mile delivery riders ride more than six-times the distance as consumer riders, so enabling these delivery riders to adopt smart sustainable electric transportation can have an accelerated impact on a city,” said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro.
Latest News
