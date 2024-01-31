Login
Gogoro Pulse Electric Scooter Debuts With 9 kW Motor, 10.25in Touchscreen

Unlike most other Gogoro scooters so far, the Pulse adopts a decidedly sharp focus on performance
By Amaan Ahmed

3 mins read

Published on January 31, 2024

Story
  • Gogoro Pulse to enter production in Taiwan by mid-2024.
  • Employs air-cooled Hyper Drive H1 motor with peak output of 9 kW.
  • Features Snapdragon-powered 10.25-inch touchscreen dash.

Marking a step in a new direction for itself, Taiwanese electric vehicle (EV) firm Gogoro has unveiled its new flagship scooter, named the Gogoro Pulse. Set to go into production by the middle of 2024 in Taiwan, the Pulse – a high-performance electric scooter – represents a markedly different approach from the company, which has so far focused on building models that are largely utilitarian and convenience-oriented. To that end, the Pulse is packing the most powerful motor yet seen on a Gogoro, along with equipment never seen on a Gogoro to date.

 

Also Read: Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon

 


The Pulse packs the most powerful motor ever seen on a Gogoro to date

 

The Pulse adopts what Gogoro has dubbed the ‘Aeroforce’ design philosophy. The clean, minimalist bodywork is intentional, as the company has worked to eliminate drag, effectively optimising air flow directed to the motor and making the Pulse the ‘most aero-efficient’ Gogoro scooter yet. The seat isn't as long as on some other utility-focused Gogoro models, the pillion foot pegs fold flush into the body panels and there is no pronounced pillion grab handle.


One of the highlights of the Gogoro Pulse is its matrix LED headlight. The cluster houses parallel arrays of a total of 13 individual LED units, which actively adapt and adjust illumination levels depending on the speed, turns, and even weather conditions, as per the company. This setup also enables a cornering lights function for the Pulse, a first for a Gogoro scooter.

 

Also Read: Uber Eats, Gogoro Enter Partnership To Electrify Delivery Fleet In Taiwan

 


The Gogoro gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen dashboard

 

Another headlining feature of the Pulse is its 10.25-inch touchscreen dashboard, the largest seen on a Gogoro scooter so far. Powered by Snapdragon's QWM2290 SoC – fitted to a production two-wheeler for the first time – the screen incorporates turn-by-turn navigation with real-time traffic updates and locations of Gogoro's battery swap stations. Riders will also be able to lock, unlock and start the scooter with a tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch, as the Pulse features Apple Wallet app and Apple Find My feature integration.

 

Also Read: Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April


The biggest talking point with the Gogoro Pulse is its air-cooled Hyper Drive H1 motor. Gogoro says it revs to 11,000 rpm, and produces a peak 9 kW, making the Pulse the most powerful Gogoro scooter yet. It will accelerate from 0-50 kmph in a claimed 3.05 seconds, and while there is no word on the top speed, it will almost certainly be well over 100 kmph. To ensure consistent performance, Gogoro has also added a liquid cooling system for the scooter’s powertrain. 


The Pulse has a traction control system, and a dial on the handlebar will let riders choose from six ride modes – Range, Dirt, City, Touring, Track and Custom. Range is unknown at this point, as is the number of swappable batteries the Pulse will be able to accommodate. More details of the Pulse, including detailed specifications, will be revealed over the course of the next few months.


In India, Gogoro is gearing up to finally begin the commercial rollout of its Crossover electric scooter, which it hopes to make available to private-use customers by mid-2024. The Crossover, which is being manufactured in Maharashtra and employs two swappable batteries, is currently available to commercial-use clients.


 

