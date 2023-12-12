Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on December 12, 2023
Highlights
- GX250 available to order immediately, rest of the range to follow by mid-2024.
- The GX250 gets a 2.5 kW mid-drive motor that helps it reach top speeds of up to 60 km/h.
- Firm plans to set up 30 battery-swapping stations in Delhi by March 2024.
Taiwan-based electric vehicle (EV) firm Gogoro has launched the Crossover electric scooter in India, available in three variants- the B2B-focused GX250, along with the more consumer-focused Crossover 50 and Crossover S. While the GX250 can be ordered immediately, the rest of the range, will only go on sale by mid-2024. The company has already started manufacturing the scooter at the company's plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, with deliveries to begin shortly, in the next couple of weeks. Additionally, Gogoro also announced the opening of its battery-swapping network soon, which will enable owners to swap out drained battery packs for fully charged ones.
On the cosmetic front, the Crossover has a design that is more utilitarian. It features a quirky-looking extended LED headlight with a shroud that, with the help of mounting points, also doubles up as a load-bearing element. Additionally, the scooter also gets a twin-seat setup, with a removable pillion seat that can be converted into an area for mounting goods. The flat floorboard is also said to comfortably accommodate suitcases and other heavy items. Built on a modified steel tubular frame, the Crossover has a payload capacity of up to 200 kg and a ground clearance of 176 mm. Other visual elements include a front alloy wheel and a horizontal taillamp.
In terms of cycle parts, the scooter is suspended by a telescopic fork up front and a twin shock setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake setup on both ends. The electric scooter rides on 14-inch wheels.
Coming to the powertrain, the GX250, being the B2B-focused scooter here, gets the smaller 2.5 kW mid-drive motor out of the bunch. This helps it reach top speeds of up to 60 km/h. Gogoro claims a range of 111 km for the two-wheeler. The 50 features a more powerful 5 kW hub motor, while the S being equipped with either a 6.4 or a 7 kW motor, is the most powerful model in the range. All variants will be equipped with two swappable 1.6 kWh battery packs, bringing the combined capacity to 3.2 kWh. While Gogoro claims a range of 111 km for the GX250, it is still yet to disclose the exact figures for the other variants, along with a few other details, which will likely be revealed by mid-2024.
The firm has announced that it initially plans to set up 30 battery-swapping stations in Delhi by March 2024. Additionally, it will also open stations in Goa and will soon expand to cities like Mumbai and Pune later in 2024.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details
Latest News
