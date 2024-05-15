GT Force Introduces Four New Electric Scooters In India; Prices Range From Rs 55,555 to Rs 84,555

GT Force, an Indian EV startup has introduced a line of entry-level electric scooters for the Indian market. Named Vegas, Ryd Plus, One Plus Pro and Drive Pro, the prices for the lineup range from Rs 55,555 to Rs 84,555 (ex-showroom). It is also offering a warranty for 5 years or 60,000 km for the e-scooter range. The startup has started manufacturing the scooters at its facilities in Manesar and Gurgaon and has already commenced dispatches.

GT Vegas

The GT Vegas is a low-speed scooter that has a top speed of 25 kmph

The Vegas is a low-speed electric scooter from GT Force priced at Rs 55,555 (ex-showroom). The vehicle is offered in three colour options – Orange, Red and Grey. The list of features in the EV include reverse mode, park assist, USB charging and anti-theft alarm. Equipped with a BLDC motor, the e-scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph. It features a 1.5 kWh battery pack, which the company claims, delivers a range of up to 70 km. The battery has a charging time of 4-5 hours.

GT Ryd Plus

The Ryd Plus has a 2.2 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 95 km

The Ryd Plus is another low-speed e-scooter from GT Force, although it features a larger 2.2 kWh battery pack when compared to the Vegas. The company claims a range of 95 km for the vehicle. Aside from this, this scooter comes with the same set of features and the same motor setup as the Vegas. The Ryd Plus is priced at Rs 65,555 (ex-showroom).

GT One Plus Pro

The GT Force One Plus Pro has a claimed range of 110 km

The GT Force One Plus Pro on the other hand, which is priced at Rs 76,555, had a higher top-speed figure of 70 kmph. This e-scooter features a 2.5 kWh battery and has a claimed range of 110 km, and a charging time of 4-5 hours. Aside from the features available in the previous two scooters, this one also has a cruise mode, which upon activation, provides the scooter with improved performance. The GT One Plus Pro has a saddle height of 800 mm, a ground clearance of 210 mm, and a kerb weight of 80 kg.

GT Drive Pro

The GT Drive Pro is the most expensive offering in the range, priced at Rs 84,555

The Drive Pro is the flagship offering in this range, priced at Rs 84,555. The e-scooter is equipped with the same features and specifications as the One Plus Pro. A spokesperson for the company stated that the increase in price can be attributed to the changes in its design.