Upcoming Ampere Electric Scooter Completes Kashmir To Kanyakumari Ride; Debut Likely In April

Greaves Electric Mobility's upcoming electric scooter, which is likely to be named the Ampere Nexus or Ampere Aspirus, has completed an expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering more than 10,000 kilometres over 45 days. The expedition commenced on January 16, 2024, from Salal Dam in Reasi. Greaves Electric says it has set a record for the longest ride on an electric scooter, going from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in a single journey, along with the record for visiting the highest number of cities and towns (115) in a single ride.

The Ampere Nexus/Aspirus will be the brand's flagship electric scooter.

In other news, Ampere secured trademarks for Aspirus and Nexus in India. Aspirus was trademarked in December 2023, while Nexus received approval in April 2023. It is one of these names that will be finalised for the brand's upcoming electric scooter, which is based on the NXG concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The Ampere Nexus/Aspirus will be the brand's first e-scooter to incorporate a touchscreen.

The Ampere Nexus/Aspirus is poised to become the flagship offering from the manufacturer. The company has been teasing this new release as the 'NEX big thing,' suggesting the possible use of the Nexus name for the model. Additional details on the upcoming Ampere electric scooter are anticipated to unfold in the coming weeks.