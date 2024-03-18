Login
Upcoming Ampere Electric Scooter Completes Kashmir To Kanyakumari Ride; Debut Likely In April

The brand's upcoming electric scooter, which is based on the NXG concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, completed the journey in 45 days.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 18, 2024

Highlights

  • The 45-day expedition commenced on January 16, 2024
  • The journey began in Jammu and Kashmir
  • New Ampere scooter to be revealed in full in the coming weeks.

Greaves Electric Mobility's upcoming electric scooter, which is likely to be named the Ampere Nexus or Ampere Aspirus, has completed an expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering more than 10,000 kilometres over 45 days. The expedition commenced on January 16, 2024, from Salal Dam in Reasi. Greaves Electric says it has set a record for the longest ride on an electric scooter, going from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in a single journey, along with the record for visiting the highest number of cities and towns (115) in a single ride.

 

Also Read: Ampere Aspirus And Nexus Names Trademarked For Upcoming Electric Scooters

 

The Ampere Nexus/Aspirus will be the brand's flagship electric scooter.

 

In other news, Ampere secured trademarks for Aspirus and Nexus in India. Aspirus was trademarked in December 2023, while Nexus received approval in April 2023. It is one of these names that will be finalised for the brand's upcoming electric scooter, which is based on the NXG concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo.

 

The Ampere Nexus/Aspirus will be the brand's first e-scooter to incorporate a touchscreen.

 

The Ampere Nexus/Aspirus is poised to become the flagship offering from the manufacturer. The company has been teasing this new release as the 'NEX big thing,' suggesting the possible use of the Nexus name for the model. Additional details on the upcoming Ampere electric scooter are anticipated to unfold in the coming weeks. 

