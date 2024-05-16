Ampere Magnus Electric Scooter Prices Slashed; Range Now Starts At 84,900
- Ampere slashes the price of its electric scooters.
- The Magnus EX and LT are 10,000 and 9,000 cheaper than their former prices, respectively.
- The entry-level electric scooter, Reo Li Plus, gets a price cut of Rs 10,000.
Greaves Electric Mobility’s two-wheeler brand Ampere has announced a significant price cut for its electric scooters by up to Rs 10,000. The brand currently retails five electric scooters in the Indian market, of which two have undergone price revisions. These are Reo Li Plus and Magnus which is available in two variants EX and LT. The recently launched Nexus electric scooter remains unaffected by this price revision and is still in its introductory price range.
|Models
|Old Price
|New Price
|Reo Li Plus
|Rs 69,900
|Rs 59,900
|Magnus EX
|Rs 104,900
|Rs 94,900
|Magnus LT
|Rs 93,900
|Rs 84,900
Ampere’s entry-level electric scooter, Reo Li Plus, was earlier priced at Rs 69,900; this revision brings it down to Rs 59,900. Similarly, the company’s Magnus electric scooter, which is available in two variants, the EX and LT, is now priced at Rs 94,900 and 84,900, respectively. This makes it 10,000–9,000 cheaper than their former prices. All prices are ex-showroom.
The Reo Li Plus comes with a 1.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which offers 70 km of claimed range on a single charge and has a top speed of 25 kmph. On the other hand, the Magnus EX is powered by a 1,200-watt electric motor and gets a 1.68 kW battery pack, which promises to deliver 80–100 km of range while the top speed is 53 kmph. The Magnus LT offers a range of 80 km on a single charge, while the top speed is claimed to be 45 kmph.
The brand’s first premium electric scooter, named the Ampere Nexus, was launched in April last month. The Nexus is available in two variants: the base EX, priced at Rs 1.10 lakh, and the top-spec ST, priced at Rs 1.20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
