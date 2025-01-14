Ampere Magnus Neo E-Scooter Launched In India At Rs 79,999

Ampere has launched a new variant of its Magnus electric scooter in India. Named the Magnus Neo, the electric scooter is priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom), Rs 5,000 more than the Magnus EX. The Neo is powered by an LFP battery, unlike the NMC unit on the EX, and has a higher top speed than the latter. With deliveries currently underway, Ampere is offering a 5-year/ 75,000km battery warranty on the e-scooter.

The Magnus Neo can be had in dual-tone colour schemes

Visually, the Magnus Neo gets a few minor cosmetic tweaks over the EX variant such as a mildly revised headlamp, and a redesigned front apron, with new indicator units. The Magnus Neo can be had in five colour options- Galactic Grey, Glossy Black, Glacial White, Metallic Red, and Ocean Blue. The Magnus Neo has a ground clearance of 165 mm, 18 mm more than the EX. Unlike the Magnus EX, which has 10-inch wheels, the Neo rides on 12-inch wheels. Similar to the EX, the Neo also has a 150 kg loading capacity. The electric scooter gets three ride modes, including a reverse mode, and a USB charger.

The Magnus Neo is equipped with a removable 2.3 kWh lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery that delivers a claimed range of between 70-80 km per charge, which is lower than the Magnus EX. Ampere states that it will take 5-6 hours to charge the battery fully. The Neo can reach top speeds of 65 kmph, which is higher than the EX’s 50 kmph top speed figure. Mechanically, the Neo features the same suspension and braking setup as the EX.