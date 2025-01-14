Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ampere Magnus Neo E-Scooter Launched In India At Rs 79,999

The newest variant of the Ampere Magnus has a higher 65 kmph top speed figure, and is equipped with a portable 2.3 kWh LFP battery
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ampere has launched the Magnus Neo in India.
  • Priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom).
  • Equipped with a removable 2.3 kWh LFP battery.

Ampere has launched a new variant of its Magnus electric scooter in India. Named the Magnus Neo, the electric scooter is priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom), Rs 5,000 more than the Magnus EX. The Neo is powered by an LFP battery, unlike the NMC unit on the EX, and has a higher top speed than the latter. With deliveries currently underway, Ampere is offering a 5-year/ 75,000km battery warranty on the e-scooter.

 

Also Read: Ampere Nexus Review: A Fighting Chance?
Ampere Magnus Neo Launched In India At Rs 79 999 1 The Magnus Neo can be had in dual-tone colour schemes

 

Visually, the Magnus Neo gets a few minor cosmetic tweaks over the EX variant such as a mildly revised headlamp, and a redesigned front apron, with new indicator units. The Magnus Neo can be had in five colour options- Galactic Grey, Glossy Black, Glacial White, Metallic Red, and Ocean Blue. The Magnus Neo has a ground clearance of 165 mm, 18 mm more than the EX. Unlike the Magnus EX, which has 10-inch wheels, the Neo rides on 12-inch wheels. Similar to the EX, the Neo also has a 150 kg loading capacity. The electric scooter gets three ride modes, including a reverse mode, and a USB charger. 

 

Also Read: Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled: Promises 150 KM Real Range For Rs 2.39 Lakh
 

The Magnus Neo is equipped with a removable 2.3 kWh lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery that delivers a claimed range of between 70-80 km per charge, which is lower than the Magnus EX. Ampere states that it will take 5-6 hours to charge the battery fully. The Neo can reach top speeds of 65 kmph, which is higher than the EX’s 50 kmph top speed figure. Mechanically, the Neo features the same suspension and braking setup as the EX. 

# Ampere# Ampere electric scooter# Ampere Magnus Neo# Ampere Magnus Neo price# Ampere Magnus Neo features# Ampere Magnus EX# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Nexus is the scooter Greaves Cotton’s Ampere hopes will help turn the tide for the company in India’s ever-competitive electric scooter market against established models from the likes of Bajaj Auto, TVS and Ather Energy – but does it have what it takes?
    Ampere Nexus Review: A Fighting Chance?
  • The brand currently retails five electric scooters in the Indian market, of which two have undergone price revisions.
    Ampere Magnus Electric Scooter Prices Slashed; Range Now Starts At 84,900
  • The Nexus, which recently completed the journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is the first premium electric scooter from Greaves Electric Mobility, and will reach customers starting the second half of May.
    Ampere Nexus Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Gets 3 kWh Battery, 136 KM Range
  • The Nexus, which recently completed the journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, will be the first premium electric scooter from Greaves Electric Mobility, and also its most expensive offering yet.
    Ampere Nexus Electric Scooter To Be Launched On April 30; Likely To Replace Primus
  • The brand's upcoming electric scooter, which is based on the NXG concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, completed the journey in 45 days.
    Upcoming Ampere Electric Scooter Completes Kashmir To Kanyakumari Ride; Debut Likely In April

Latest News

  • The newest variant of the Ampere Magnus has a higher 65 kmph top speed figure, and is equipped with a portable 2.3 kWh LFP battery
    Ampere Magnus Neo E-Scooter Launched In India At Rs 79,999
  • Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Tuono 457 is the RS 457’s naked counterpart
    Aprilia Tuono 457 India Launch Confirmed For February 2025
  • The 3XO EV will replace the current XUV400 in Mahindra’s line-up.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spied At Charging Station; Set To Replace XUV400
  • Launched in December 2023, the RS 457 was the first Aprilia motorcycle to be produced in India
    Aprilia RS 457 Price Hiked By Rs 10,000; Now Priced At Rs 4.20 Lakh
  • The Atto 2 is BYD’s latest product for the European market, which is smaller in size to the Atto 3 SUV
    BYD Atto 2: Five Things To Know About BYD’s Suzuki e-Vitara Rival
  • The new law aims to address road congestion, parking and air pollution issues in cities such as Mumbai and Pune
    Maharashtra May Soon Make 'Parking Certificate' Mandatory For New Car Registration: Report
  • VinFast is all set to enter India with its VF series of electric SUVs at the upcoming Auto Expo in India.
    VinFast To Debut VF 7, VF 8, VF 9 Electric SUVs In India At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • The Tigor subcompact sedan has been updated with features for 2025 to take on rivals such as the new-gen Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
    2025 Tata Tigor: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Tata’s most affordable car, the Tiago hatchback, gets an update for 2025 in the form of feature additions and more.
    2025 Tata Tiago: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Codenamed ‘Juniper’ this is the first update for the Model Y which went on sale in 2019. This facelift comes at a time when Tesla sales figures were dropping.
    Tesla Model Y Facelift Revealed For China; Carries Cybertruck Influence And Improved Performance

Research More on Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus
7.1

Ampere Magnus

Starts at ₹ 84,900 - 94,900

Check On-Road Price
View Magnus Specifications
View Magnus Features

Popular Ampere Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved