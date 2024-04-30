Ampere Nexus Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Gets 3 kWh Battery, 136 KM Range

Greaves Electric Mobility’s two-wheeler brand Ampere has launched its first premium electric scooter, named the Ampere Nexus, at introductory prices ranging from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexus, which isn't eligible for central subsidies under the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), is available in two variants – the base EX (Rs 1.10 lakh), and the top-spec ST (Rs 1.20 lakh), and in four colours – Zanskar Aqua, Lunar White, Indian Red and Steel Grey. These prices will rise by Rs 10,000 once the introductory offer ends. Previewed by the Ampere NXG concept, the Nexus is the most feature-rich Ampere e-scooter yet, and is far better equipped than the model it effectively replaces in the lineup, the Primus. Bookings for the Nexus are now open, and deliveries of the scooter will begin in the second half of May, according to the company.

The Nexus draws design inspiration from the Ampere NXG concept shown in 2023.

While it retains some design and styling cues from the NXG, the Nexus drops some of the concept’s showfloor touches – gone is the single-sided swing arm, and in its place comes a conventional swing arm. The Nexus sticks to the tried-and-tested formula of a family-focused electric scooter, featuring a telescopic fork and dual rear shock absorbers.

Underseat storage space on the Nexus appears to be compact and limited.

The form factor, too, isn’t too far removed from that of other Ampere scooters, and the scooter’s seat is 712 mm long and seat height is a friendly 765 mm. All-LED lighting is standard. The scooter’s wheelbase is 1,319 mm long, and it has 170 mm of ground clearance as well as 235 mm of floorboard space.

The Nexus is the first Ampere scooter to feature a touchscreen.

The Nexus gets a front disc brake (drum brake at the rear) and 12-inch alloy wheels (shod in 90-section tyres) as standard, but the ST features a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation; the EX is equipped with a 6.2-inch segmented LCD. The Nexus also features buttons to activate the turn indicators, instead of conventional switches, and the Nexus ST also offers music controls and charging statistics.

Seat height is 765 mm and length is 712 mm.

The Nexus is equipped with a fixed 3 kWh LFP battery pack, and a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor, which has a nominal output of 3.3 kW and a peak output of 4 kW. The Ampere Nexus has four ride modes – Eco, City, Power and Limp Home, in addition to the now-hygiene reverse mode. In Power, the Nexus will achieve a claimed top speed of 93 kmph; City caps speed to 63 kmph and Eco limits it to 42 kmph. Gradeability of the Ampere Nexus is rated at 16 degrees.

Mid-mounted permanent magnet motor develops a peak 4 kW.

Ampere says the Nexus has a certified range of up to 136 kilometres. Time to charge is rated at 3 hours and 30 minutes, but a fast charger will be available as an option.

At its introductory prices, the Nexus comfortably undercuts the TVS iQube (Rs 1.36-1.46 lakh) and Bajaj Chetak (Rs 1.24-1.47 lakh). The base Nexus is priced on par with the entry-level Ather Rizta (Rs 1.10 lakh), and only Rs 5,000 higher than the Ola S1 Air (Rs 1.05 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom).