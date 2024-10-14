Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled: Promises 150 KM Real Range For Rs 2.39 Lakh

Raptee, an EV startup based in Chennai has unveiled its maiden product, the HV T30. The all-electric motorcycle is offered in two variants- T30 and T30 Sport, both of which are priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle are now open online, with the amount set at Rs 1000. Raptee stated that deliveries for the motorcycle will begin by January 2025, with the first batches of motorcycles to be delivered in Chennai and Bangalore.

Deliveries of the motorcycle will commence in January 2025

Visually, the HV’s design is in line with several streetfighter motorcycles with styling cues such as an oval-shaped headlamp, edgy front mudguard, and a split-seat setup. Among the most obvious EV-specific design cues is the lack of an engine bay, with the side panel stretching till the bottom. It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display with features such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and OTA updates. The motorcycle is offered in four colour options in total- Arctic White, Eclipse Black, Mercury Grey, and Horizon Red.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 22 kW electric motor

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is offered with a USD front fork setup and a rear monoshock, adjustable for preload. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc with dual-piston floating calipers up front, and a 230 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper. The motorcycle gets different levels of regen braking which are pre-set according to the ride mode.



The motorcycle features a 5.4 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed real-world range of 150 km

On the powertrain front, the bike is equipped with a 22 kW electric motor, with a peak torque output of 70 Nm. The motorcycle’s top speed is rated at 135 kmph, and it can do the 0 to 60 kmph run in 3.5 seconds. The bike gets three riding modes- Comfort, Power, and Sprint. The motorcycle features a 5.4 kWh battery pack that delivers a real-world range of 150 km. It will be sold with a portable charger.

The Raptee HV’s rivals in the Indian market will include the likes of the Tork Kratos R, and the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2.



