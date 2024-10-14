Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled: Promises 150 KM Real Range For Rs 2.39 Lakh

Offered in two variants- T30 and T30 Sport, the motorcycle is Raptee’s maiden product for the Indian market
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Raptee has unveiled the HV electric motorcycle in India.
  • Priced at Rs 2.39 lakh.
  • Deliveries to commence by January 2025.

Raptee, an EV startup based in Chennai has unveiled its maiden product, the HV T30. The all-electric motorcycle is offered in two variants- T30 and T30 Sport, both of which are priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle are now open online, with the amount set at Rs 1000. Raptee stated that deliveries for the motorcycle will begin by January 2025, with the first batches of motorcycles to be delivered in Chennai and Bangalore. 

 

Also Read: Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
 

Raptee HV Electric Motorcycle Unveiled Priced At Rs 2 39 Lakh

Deliveries of the motorcycle will commence in January 2025

 

Visually, the HV’s design is in line with several streetfighter motorcycles with styling cues such as an oval-shaped headlamp, edgy front mudguard, and a split-seat setup. Among the most obvious EV-specific design cues is the lack of an engine bay, with the side panel stretching till the bottom. It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display with features such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and OTA updates. The motorcycle is offered in four colour options in total- Arctic White, Eclipse Black, Mercury Grey, and Horizon Red. 

 

Also ReadAmpere Nexus Review: A Fighting Chance?
 Raptee HV Electric Motorcycle Unveiled Priced At Rs 2 39 Lakh 2

The motorcycle is equipped with a 22 kW electric motor

 

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is offered with a USD front fork setup and a rear monoshock, adjustable for preload. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc with dual-piston floating calipers up front, and a 230 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper. The motorcycle gets different levels of regen braking which are pre-set according to the ride mode.

Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled Promises 150 KM Real Range For Rs 2 39 Lakh 1
The motorcycle features a 5.4 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed real-world range of 150 km

 

On the powertrain front, the bike is equipped with a 22 kW electric motor, with a peak torque output of 70 Nm. The motorcycle’s top speed is rated at 135 kmph, and it can do the 0 to 60 kmph run in 3.5 seconds. The bike gets three riding modes- Comfort, Power, and Sprint. The motorcycle features a 5.4 kWh battery pack that delivers a real-world range of 150 km. It will be sold with a portable charger.

 

Also ReadMatter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride
 

The Raptee HV’s rivals in the Indian market will include the likes of the Tork Kratos R, and the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2


 

# Raptee# Raptee EV startup# Raptee EV# Raptee e-motorcycle# electric motorcycle# electric bike# electric two wheelers# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
    Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
  • Revlot’s next bet for the Indian market is the RV1 electric motorcycle. Here are some detailed pictures of the latest e-bike in India.
    Revolt RV1 Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • Revolt has launched its new motorcycle named the RV1
    New Revolt RV1 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The Union Cabinet has approved the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs. 10,900 crore over a period of two years
    Electric Two-Wheelers Get A Fresh Boost From Govt, PM E-DRIVE Scheme Announced
  • At this price, the Chetak Blue 3202 undercuts the Urbane variant by Rs 8,000.
    Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh

Latest News

  • In September 2024, total passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,56,752 units, while two-wheeler sales reached 20,25,993 units.
    Auto Sales September 2024: India’s Total Volume Grew Nearly 13% Led By Strong Two-Wheeler Sales
  • Offered in two variants- T30 and T30 Sport, the motorcycle is Raptee’s maiden product for the Indian market
    Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled: Promises 150 KM Real Range For Rs 2.39 Lakh
  • The C5 Aircross will be the first vehicle from Citroen to feature the STLA Medium platform
    Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled; Production-Spec Model Due In 2025
  • While the Q6 line-up was available for almost a year, the swanky sloping roofline version comes as the sixth all-electric offering in the Ingolstadt portfolio.
    Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Breaks Cover Alongside the SQ6 Sportback; Claimed Range Of 656 Kilometres
  • The exemption of toll to enter Mumbai will be effective from midnight of October 15, 2024, and will apply to vehicles like cars, jeeps, vans, and small trucks.
    Maharashtra Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles Entering Mumbai
  • Likely to be the Street Triple with a slightly higher displacement
    Triumph Teases New 800 cc Motorcycle; Official Unveil On October 22
  • All 50 units of the BMW Skytop are already spoken for.
    BMW Skytop V8 Roadster Enters Limited Production; Only 50 Units To Be Built
  • The LX700h was the only vehicle in the Lexus portfolio that was due to get a hybrid powertrain.
    Lexus LX 700h Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain; 2025 Overtrail Edition Unveiled
  • The recently launched Basalt coupe-SUV scored 26.19 points out of 32 for adult safety and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection.
    Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • This edition comes equipped with Toyota's Accessories Package for both exterior and interior and will be available until the end of this month.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched: Gets Accessories Worth Over Rs 50,000
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Raptee HV T30 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled: Promises 150 KM Real Range For Rs 2.39 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved