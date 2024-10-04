Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride

The journey will span 25,000 kilometers across 25 states
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Matter India has flagged off its Aerathon Bharat ride.
  • Commenced from the Statue Of Unity.
  • Deliveries of the Aera will begin on October 11.

Matter India has flagged off its ‘Aerathon Bharat’ ride from the Statue Of Unity. Aerathon Bharat is a ride organised by the EV startup that aims to promote sustainable mobility, engage with local communities, and raise awareness about the pressing environmental challenges. The journey, for which Matter Aera motorcycles will be used, will span 25,000 kilometres across 25 states. 

 

Also ReadMatter Aera 5000+ First Ride Review
 Matter India Flags Off Aerathon Bharat Ride From Statue Of Unity 1

Deliveries of the Matter Aera are slated to begin on October 11

 

The Matter Aera was first showcased late in 2022, with deliveries originally slated to begin by September 2023. After many delays, deliveries of the motorcycle will now commence from October 11 onwards.

 

Also ReadMatter, Airtel Partner To Offer Connected Features on Aera Electric Motorcycle
 

The Aera — designed and developed completely in-house by Matter — is a unique proposition since it is the only electric motorcycle in the country to come with a four-speed sequential manual transmission. Common to all variants of the Aera is a fixed 5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack (using either NMC or NCA chemistry cells), which also benefits from a liquid-cooling system – another first for an Indian E2W. Peak power output is 14 bhp, and claimed real-world range for the Aera is rated at 125 kilometres.

 

Also ReadMatter To Subsidise First 40,000 Aera Electric Motorcycle Buyers
 

The Matter Aera 5000+ is priced at Rs 1.84 lakh ex-showroom. The company also has the Aera 5000, a lower variant priced at Rs 1.74 lakh, which comes with fewer features but the same powertrain. In terms of competition, it rivals the Oben Rorr and Revolt RV 400.

# Matter India# Matter Aera# Matter Aerathon Bharat# Aerathon Bharat# Statue Of Unity# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • First showcased late in 2022, India’s first geared electric two-wheeler was originally slated to reach customers from September 2023 onwards.
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
  • Matter’s geared electric motorcycle will come with an Airtel e-SIM to offer connected features to riders.
    Matter, Airtel Partner To Offer Connected Features on Aera Electric Motorcycle
  • The Aera’s launch price accounted for a FAME-II subsidy of Rs 60,000, which has now been slashed, but Matter is extending the introductory offer to all 40,000 orders it has received so far.
    Matter To Subsidise First 40,000 Aera Electric Motorcycle Buyers
  • Not only was I shown around Matter's state-of-the-art facility, but I was also allowed to take the Aera out for a short spin.
    A Walkaround At Matter’s RnD Facility In Ahmedabad
  • With a reduction in FAME-II subsidies for electric two-wheelers, the price of the Matter Aera 5000 will start at Rs 1.74 lakh from June 6 onwards.
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Prices Hiked By Rs 30,000 As FAME-II Subsidy Drops

Latest News

  • The motorcycle is based on the next-generation 390 Adventure platform and will be unveiled along with other new KTM bikes at EICMA 2024
    Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!
  • The journey will span 25,000 kilometers across 25 states
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride
  • Nissan has updated the variants of the Magnite facelift with new nomenclature and added more features.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,000 Bookings On Day 1
  • It is powered by the same engine from the KTM 790 Duke which also does duty on the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801
    New Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Unveiled
  • The Camo edition wears Seaweed Green paint and has been reintroduced after being discontinued in February 2024.
    Tata Punch Camo Edition Reintroduced; Prices Start At Rs 8.45 Lakh
  • Available in a total of six trim levels, the Magnite facelift gains a remote engine start function along with a frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The M4 CS is the first-ever ‘CS’ model to be launched in India.
    BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore
  • At this price, the Suzuki GSX-8R undercuts the recently launched Triumph Daytona 660; will be available in a total of three colours.
    Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India At Rs 9.25 Lakh; Has 776cc Parallel-Twin With 82 BHP
  • The updated Nissan Magnite will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Research More on Matter AERA

Matter AERA

Matter AERA

Starts at ₹ 1.74 - 1.84 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View AERA Specifications
View AERA Features

Popular Matter Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved