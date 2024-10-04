Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride

Matter India has flagged off its ‘Aerathon Bharat’ ride from the Statue Of Unity. Aerathon Bharat is a ride organised by the EV startup that aims to promote sustainable mobility, engage with local communities, and raise awareness about the pressing environmental challenges. The journey, for which Matter Aera motorcycles will be used, will span 25,000 kilometres across 25 states.

Deliveries of the Matter Aera are slated to begin on October 11

The Matter Aera was first showcased late in 2022, with deliveries originally slated to begin by September 2023. After many delays, deliveries of the motorcycle will now commence from October 11 onwards.

The Aera — designed and developed completely in-house by Matter — is a unique proposition since it is the only electric motorcycle in the country to come with a four-speed sequential manual transmission. Common to all variants of the Aera is a fixed 5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack (using either NMC or NCA chemistry cells), which also benefits from a liquid-cooling system – another first for an Indian E2W. Peak power output is 14 bhp, and claimed real-world range for the Aera is rated at 125 kilometres.

The Matter Aera 5000+ is priced at Rs 1.84 lakh ex-showroom. The company also has the Aera 5000, a lower variant priced at Rs 1.74 lakh, which comes with fewer features but the same powertrain. In terms of competition, it rivals the Oben Rorr and Revolt RV 400.