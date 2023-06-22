Matter, Airtel Partner To Offer Connected Features on Aera Electric Motorcycle

Matter Motor Works and Bharti Airtel have entered a strategic partnership to offer connected vehicle features on the Aera electric motorcycle. The partnership will see all Matter Aera motorcycles feature an e-SIM supplied by Airtel for IoT (Internet of Things) services.

Matter says that Airtel’s e-SIMs will allow riders to access connected features such as GeoFencing, and live location tracking, in-built navigation, OTA updates as well as monitor the motorcycle’s performance.

The company says that in the initial phase of the partnership, 60,000 Matter bikes will come equipped with Airtel e-SIMs. The company meanwhile plans to roll out as many as 3 lakh units of its first electric motorcycle in the country over the course of the next three years.

Matter Founder and CEO, Mohal Lalbhai, added, “The Internet-enabled motorbike has the power to curate and redesign connected experiences, making Matter's AERA the smart bike of the future. We are extremely delighted to partner with Airtel to start our journey of connectivity on the move, deploying the power of IoT for continuously enhancing experiences.”

Harish Laddha, CEO – Emerging Business, Airtel, commenting on the partnership, said, “Airtel is delighted to partner with Matter Motor Works and offer best-in-class connected mobility solutions to their consumers using our cutting edge IoT solutions. As the country embarks on its ambitious goal to reduce its carbon footprint, green mobility will play a critical role in helping India achieve its net zero goals. We look forward to this partnership, to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology”.

Matter launched the Aera electric motorcycle in India in March 2023 though the order books only opened in May. The company has so far received over 40,000 bookings for the model. Deliveries of the motorcycle are yet to commence in India with the company eyeing deliveries of the first 40,000 units by March 2024.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL