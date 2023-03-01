Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Launched In India Prices Start At Rs. 1.43 Lakh

Matter has launched its first electric motorcycle named the Aera at a starting price of Rs. 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Aera comes in four variants as of now which are called Aera 4000, Aera 5000, Aera 5000+, 6000+. However, the startup has only revealed the prices of two of those variants, the Aera 5000 and the Aera 5000+. The Aera 5000 will come at a pre-register price of Rs. 1.44 lakh while the 5000+ is priced at Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The bike features a very distinctive design that comes with aggressive styling and sharp lines. The bike gets a 7-inch touchscreen LCD screen with WiFi and 4G connectivity as its instrument cluster. The bike also comes with plenty of other features that include passive keyless entry, park assist, gear indicator, and offline navigation system. The bike will also come with 4 driving modes.

The battery unit on the Matter Aera comes with a capacity of 5 kWh that is claimed to produce a range of 125 km. The liquid cooled battery unit will produce a power output of 13.4 bhp and accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in under 6 seconds. While the torque figures of the bike were not talked about in the launch, the company had stated in an earlier event that it would come with 520 Nm of peak torque.

The battery unit will take 5 hours to charge normally and 2 hours if you use fast charging. The bike also gets a dual sensor single channel ABS system along with front and rear disc brakes and a HyperShift 4-speed Manual Transmission making it the only electric bike in the market to do so. The company confirmed in a statement that it will later launch the Aera 6000 with a 6 kWh battery pack later.

The Aera will come with 3 years warranty for its battery pack along with free Roadside assistance for 3 years. The brand is stated to open its first experience centre in Ahmedabad by next month and plans to open almost 100 dealerships across the country by the end of the year.