Electric Mobility Platform eBikeGo Enters Electric Bicycle Space With The Transil e1

The pre-booking of Transil e1 Bicycle will commence in a few weeks and will cost around Rs. 45000.
By Sidharth Nambiar
25-Jan-23 03:06 PM IST
The electric two-wheeler mobility platform eBikeGo has announced the launch of its new electric bicycle, the Transil e1. Transil is the new B2C vertical of eBikeGo and the company has announced that all of its electric vehicles will be launched under the Transil trademark. The company has stated that its new products will help the consumer make a smooth transition from the current transportation model to more eco-friendly modes of transport. The pre booking for the bicycle will commence in a few weeks and each unit will be priced at around Rs. 45,000.

The Transil e1 features a unisex steel frame with a single-speed transmission and is powered by an Lithium-Ion battery with smart BMS. The company claims its running cost comes up to less than 5 paise/km and will be ideal for individuals commuting less than 40 km. It also consists of a water-resistant design with speed limiting function.

The Transil e1 has a claimed charging time of 2-2.5 hours with an electricity consumption of 0.18 units per charge (5 paise per km). It has a claimed per Charge Range of 20+ to 40+ km. There is an optional Cruise Mode, Walk Mode, and Throttle mode for the user to choose from. Transil e1 Bicycle will also consist of specifications such as a hub motor with BLDC, smart algorithm for precision charge control and a high-efficiency sine-wave motor controller.

Its frame is built with high strength steel and its wheels consist of double walled alloy rims. It features disc brakes and can be charged with a smart charger that has an auto cut-off function and allows portable battery- desk charging and on-board charging. The bicycle also features a user interface with compact LED smart display.

