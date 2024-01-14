Login

Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels

Raptee's first electric motorcycle was unveiled at the Global Investors Meet in Chennai and will be launched in April this year
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 14, 2024

  • Raptee Energy's first electric motorcycle promises 150 km range, 135 kmph top speed.
  • The Raptee e-motorcycle will support CCS2 fast charging.
  • Raptee has established its EV factory in Chennai to produce the model.

EV start-up Raptee Energy recently unveiled its new electric motorcycle concept at the Global Investors Meet in Tamil Nadu. The electric motorcycle will be launched in April this year and will see the company enter this segment in addition to its existing electric scooter range. 


Raptee's upcoming electric motorcycle promises a top speed of 135 kmph. The company also claims a real-world range of 150 km on a single charge. The concept was showcased with transparent panels, something we've seen more commonly now with the Ather 450 Apex and Jitendra EV Primo e-scooter. 

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Launch On January 17

 


Dinesh Arjun, CEO and Co-founder - Raptee Energy, highlighted the significance of Raptee's achievement, stating, “ Our first ever showcase of our motorcycles couldn’t have been at a better event. The TN GIM attracted Suppliers and investors from around the world and the buzz around our booth was electric! The fact that we were not merely a vehicle integrator but had developed the entire stack in India intrigued everyone. Our indigenous high voltage powertrain not only delivers stunning torque and consistent top speed but also addresses the long-standing demand for reliable e-motorcycles. Having built on a High Voltage power train, Raptee Motorcycles will be the only two wheelers compatible with the fast-expanding CCS2 public charging infrastructure.”

 

Jayapradeep Vasudevan, CBO - Raptee Energy said, “We are overwhelmed by the response for our first display of Raptee in the Tamil Nadu Global Investors meet 2024. We have received very good interests from potential investors and suppliers. The customer footfall ranged across all age groups, predominantly college students and bike enthusiasts. We are quite hopeful that this positive response from consumers will translate to good demand when we launch the product a few months from now. Our team is super thrilled at the moment and looking forward to an exciting launch.”

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Rolls Out Discounts On Its EVs On Account Of Harvest Festivals


Raptee claims the electric motorcycle concept will come with CCS2 charging compatibility, enabling fast charging and allowing the model to charge up to 80 per cent in 45 minutes. The e-motorcycle will be able to charge for 40 km in 15 minutes. Specifications haven't been fully revealed yet but Raptee claims a 0-60 kmph time of 3.5 seconds. 


Raptee says it has already set up its first factory in Chennai spanning 4 acres with a proposed investment of Rs. 85 crore. The facility will be equipped with an R&D Centre and be able to produce up to 1 lakh units per annum and will serve as the company's production hub for the next two years. The plant will employ about 470 personnel for manufacturing and design, including a dedicated battery pack assembly line. 


 

# Raptee# Raptee Energy# Raptee e-motorcycle# e-motorcycle# electric two-wheelers
