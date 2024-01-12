Tata Punch EV Launch On January 17

Tata Motors has revealed that the much-anticipated Punch EV will launch in India on January 17, 2024. The Punch EV will become Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to sit on an all-new Acti.ev platform that will form the basis of a range of upcoming all-electric models from the brand.

The Punch EV gets a noticeable design update as compared to the standard Punch. The overall look is more in line with the new Nexon EV with a lightbar sitting at the base of the bonnet, an enclosed body-coloured grille and the headlamps sitting lower down in triangular housings on the bumper. The Punch EV also looks to get the charging point on the nose. The overall proportions, silhouette and tail section though remain unchanged over the internal combustion model.

The Punch EV will sit on an all-new Ev platform that will underpin future Tata electric vehicles

The cabin too will get some notable upgrades over the ICE Punch including a pair of 10.25-inch screens – for the infotainment touchscreen and the instrument cluster. Tata has also confirmed some first-in-segment features for the new EV including ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake, air purifier, cornering fog lamps, auto-folding wing mirrors, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging and 360-degree cameras. On the safety front, the Punch EV will come packed with six airbags and electronic stability programme (ESP) as standard, and a blind spot monitor on the top-spec variant.

It will be sold in two derivatives - standard and long range.

Tata Motors has confirmed two range options for the Punch EV – standard and long-range. The former will be offered with a 3.3 kW wall box charger while the latter will get the option of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The carmaker however is yet to confirm the battery size and expected range for the two variants.

The Tata Punch EV will be positioned below the Nexon EV in Tata’s growing EV line-up.