Tata Confirms Launch Of Seven All-New Cars In India By FY2030

At its recently held Investor Day 2025 presentation, Tata Motors revealed a range of updates coming to its passenger vehicle range. This included providing approximate timelines for the launch of the Sierra and the petrol Harrier and Safari. The carmaker also provided some insights into its product plans for the remainder of the decade, with seven all-new cars lined up for launch.

Of these seven, three cars are known, the new Sierra is set to be the first of the all-new models headed our way, and it is expected to be followed by a pair of Avinya models, both previously previewed as concepts. The Sierra will arrive in both internal combustion and all-electric guise, while the pair of Avinya models are expected to be all-electric only.

Beyond the Avinyas, Tata has now confirmed that there will be another four all-new models that will arrive by FY2030. This will include a pair of internal combustion cars and a pair of all-electric models. Further details on these models are scarce at this point, though the car maker could look to revive a nameplate from its past to christen one of these four new models.

Tata has said that by FY2030, it plans to have a portfolio comprising 15 plus nameplates, including the seven new models. Aside from the all-new models, Tata has also confirmed that it will be introducing over 23 facelifted or updated models across its range of passenger vehicles in the coming half decade. These are likely to include updates to existing model lines as well as updates to models introduced down the line.