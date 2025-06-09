Tata Sierra Launch Confirmed For Second Half Of FY2026

The return of the Tata Sierra isn’t too far away. The iconic nameplate in its latest iteration was seen in a production form earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo and now the brand has confirmed that the SUV will be launched in the market in the second half of current financial year. It will come in both electric and internal combustion engine versions, with the EV expected to arrive first towards the end of 2025. The combustion engine Sierra is set to be launched early in 2026.

New Sierra concept revealed what the SUV cabin could look like.

In terms of looks, the new Sierra aims to retain the iconic boxy silhouette of the SUVs from 90s but with a modern take. The SUV gets a blacked out grille and connecting DRLs along with bold Sierra lettering on the face. Down below on the bumper, its gets vertically stacked fog lamps and a prominent skid plate. The new Sierra could share its powertrain options with the Tata Harrier.

The announcement was made during the Tata Motors Investors day 2025 held on June 9, 2025. The new Sierra will be a part of 7 new nameplate launches from the brand over the next five years which also includes the much-anticipated Avinya range. Additionally, Tata will also launch two new ICE products and their corresponding electric versions. 23 facelifts and refreshes will also hit the roads during the same period.

The SUV has been caught testing on roads recently.

The Tata Safari nameplate was first launched the market in 1991 and the mid-sized SUV remained on sale till 2003 before it was discontinued. The 3-door SUV came in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions in its earlier iterations and will be interesting to see if the new Sierra also gets the same treatment.