Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on January 5, 2024
- The top three variants of the 2024 Punch EV get an optional sunroof
- All five exterior shades are available with a contrast roof.
- Prices are to be announced in the coming weeks
Tata Motors begins the new year by adding yet another model to its electric vehicle lineup in the form of the Punch EV. The Punch EV has been spotted testing several times in the past, and with its global debut, the homegrown automaker has now revealed its variants and colour options. However, variant-wise prices are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.
The Tata Punch EV, in standard range form, will be offered in five different variants, which are Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. As for its colour options, buyers will be able to choose from five different exterior shades: Empowered Oxide, Seaweed, Fearless Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White, with a contrast roof available on all shades. While most of the Punch EV's specifications remain under wraps, here are some of the key features offered across its variants.
Also Read: Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
Tata Punch EV Smart
|LED Headlamps
|Smart Digital DRLs
|Multi-mode Regen
|ESP
|6 Airbags
Tata Punch EV Adventure
In addition to the features offered in the Smart variant
|Cruise Control
|Front Fog Lamps with Cornering
|7.0-inch Infotainment by Harman
|Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
|EPB with Auto-Hold (Long Range)
|Jeweled Control Knob (Long Range)
|Sunroof (Optional)
Tata Punch EV Empowered
In addition to the features offered in the variant
|R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|Air Purifier with AQI Display
|Auto Fold ORVMs
|7.0-inch Digital Cockpit
|SOS Function
|10.24-inch HD Infotainment by Harman
|Dual Tone Body Colour
Tata Punch EV Empowered+
In addition to the features offered Empowered variant
|Leatherette Seats
|360º Camera Surround View System
|Blind Spot View Monitor
|Ventilated Front Seats
|Arcade.ev -App Suite
|Wireless Smart Phone Charger
|10.24-inch Digital Cockpit
The top three variants of the 2024 Punch EV – Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus – will get an electric sunroof as an optional feature. The Punch.ev Long Range will only be available in the top three trims. The standard model comes with a 3.3 kW wall box charger as standard, while the Long Range version can also be had with a 7.2 kW fast home charger.
