Login

Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch

The Tata Punch EV will be offered in five different variants and five hues to choose from.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The top three variants of the 2024 Punch EV get an optional sunroof
  • All five exterior shades are available with a contrast roof.
  • Prices are to be announced in the coming weeks

Tata Motors begins the new year by adding yet another model to its electric vehicle lineup in the form of the Punch EV. The Punch EV has been spotted testing several times in the past, and with its global debut, the homegrown automaker has now revealed its variants and colour options. However, variant-wise prices are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

 

 

The Tata Punch EV, in standard range form, will be offered in five different variants, which are Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. As for its colour options, buyers will be able to choose from five different exterior shades: Empowered Oxide, Seaweed, Fearless Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White, with a contrast roof available on all shades. While most of the Punch EV's specifications remain under wraps, here are some of the key features offered across its variants. 

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer

 

Tata Punch EV Smart

 

LED Headlamps
Smart Digital DRLs
Multi-mode Regen
ESP
6 Airbags

 

 

Tata Punch EV Adventure

 

In addition to the features offered in the Smart variant

 

Cruise Control
Front Fog Lamps with Cornering
7.0-inch Infotainment by Harman
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
EPB with Auto-Hold (Long Range)
Jeweled Control Knob (Long Range)
Sunroof (Optional)

 

Tata Punch EV Empowered

 

In addition to the features offered in the variant

 

R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Air Purifier with AQI Display
Auto Fold ORVMs
7.0-inch Digital Cockpit
SOS Function
10.24-inch HD Infotainment by Harman
Dual Tone Body Colour

 

Tata Punch EV Empowered+

 

In addition to the features offered Empowered variant 

 

Leatherette Seats
360º Camera Surround View System
Blind Spot View Monitor
Ventilated Front Seats
Arcade.ev -App Suite
Wireless Smart Phone Charger
10.24-inch Digital Cockpit

 

The top three variants of the 2024 Punch EV – Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus – will get an electric sunroof as an optional feature. The Punch.ev Long Range will only be available in the top three trims. The standard model comes with a 3.3 kW wall box charger as standard, while the Long Range version can also be had with a 7.2 kW fast home charger.

# Tata Electric Vehicles# Tata Punch EV# Tata Punch Electric# Punch EV# Tata Motors electric car# electric vehicles# car news
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto
  • 588 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 28.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India
2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14216 second ago

The adventure tourer gets a fresh front fascia, spoke wheels, projector LED lighting, an updated design overall and a lot more

Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5400 second ago

The 450 Apex is poised to be the most powerful derivative of the 450 range and will be produced in limited numbers.

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5303 second ago

The Chetak Premium is available in two versions: the standard and the feature-rich TecPac.

Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3442 second ago

Total car deliveries reached 2,423 units for the Swedish brand, a significant increase from the 1,851 units sold in 2022.

Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-1542 second ago

Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.

Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015
Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1494 second ago

The success can be attributed to several new car launches in 2023.

Aprilia RS 457 Based Naked Bike Spotted In Europe Again
Aprilia RS 457 Based Naked Bike Spotted In Europe Again
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The naked roadster, based on the made-in-India Aprilia RS 457, still seems to be in prototype form, so any confirmed news of a production version is only expected later in 2024.

Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Based on Tata’s new dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will slot in below the Nexon EV in the portfolio.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, New Safety Features
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, New Safety Features
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Hyundai Motor India has revealed a few details with regards to safety features and technology on the Creta facelift, which will be launched on January 16, 2024.

McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The 750S claims the title of McLaren's most powerful series-production vehicle.

Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3442 second ago

Total car deliveries reached 2,423 units for the Swedish brand, a significant increase from the 1,851 units sold in 2022.

Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-1542 second ago

Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Based on Tata’s new dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will slot in below the Nexon EV in the portfolio.

McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The 750S claims the title of McLaren's most powerful series-production vehicle.

Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 Lakh
Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The entry-level variants of Slavia and Kushaq have received a maximum price hike of Rs 64,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved