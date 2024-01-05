Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors begins the new year by adding yet another model to its electric vehicle lineup in the form of the Punch EV. The Punch EV has been spotted testing several times in the past, and with its global debut, the homegrown automaker has now revealed its variants and colour options. However, variant-wise prices are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Tata Punch EV, in standard range form, will be offered in five different variants, which are Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. As for its colour options, buyers will be able to choose from five different exterior shades: Empowered Oxide, Seaweed, Fearless Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White, with a contrast roof available on all shades. While most of the Punch EV's specifications remain under wraps, here are some of the key features offered across its variants.

Tata Punch EV Smart

LED Headlamps Smart Digital DRLs Multi-mode Regen ESP 6 Airbags

Tata Punch EV Adventure

In addition to the features offered in the Smart variant

Cruise Control Front Fog Lamps with Cornering 7.0-inch Infotainment by Harman Android Auto & Apple CarPlay EPB with Auto-Hold (Long Range) Jeweled Control Knob (Long Range) Sunroof (Optional)

Tata Punch EV Empowered

In addition to the features offered in the variant

R16 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels Air Purifier with AQI Display Auto Fold ORVMs 7.0-inch Digital Cockpit SOS Function 10.24-inch HD Infotainment by Harman Dual Tone Body Colour

Tata Punch EV Empowered+

In addition to the features offered Empowered variant

Leatherette Seats 360º Camera Surround View System Blind Spot View Monitor Ventilated Front Seats Arcade.ev -App Suite Wireless Smart Phone Charger 10.24-inch Digital Cockpit

The top three variants of the 2024 Punch EV – Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus – will get an electric sunroof as an optional feature. The Punch.ev Long Range will only be available in the top three trims. The standard model comes with a 3.3 kW wall box charger as standard, while the Long Range version can also be had with a 7.2 kW fast home charger.