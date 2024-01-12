Ola Electric Rolls Out Discounts On Its EVs On Account Of Harvest Festivals

Ola Electric has rolled out a variety of discounts and benefits keeping the harvest season in mind, and the same will be effective till January 15, 2024. Ola is continuing the flat discount of Rs. 20,000 on the Ola S1 X+, with the current ex-showroom price being Rs. 89,999. The company is also offering free extended battery warranty worth Rs. 6,999 on purchase of Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air. In addition, Ola Electric is also offering exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 on the purchase of S1 Pro and S1 Air. There are other financial deals on offer too.

Also Read: Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years

Buyers can avail discounts up to Rs. 5,000 on select credit card EMIs while other finance offers include deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 7.99 per cent.

Also Read: Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 EV Rental Service

The company sold 30,218 units, registering a growth of 74 per cent year-on-year. It also claimed to grow by 48 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with 83,963 electric scooters sold between October and December 2023. Ola has been the undisputed leader in the EV two-wheeler space concerning overall volumesOla S and sold 2.65 lakh models in the 2023 calendar year, the highest by any EV player, as per the VAHAN portal.