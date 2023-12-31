Login

Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. who is currently in Goa and rented an S1 Pro, hinted at the possibility of a rental service in tourist cities.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 31, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

    Ola Electric is considering expanding into the two-wheeler rental business, according to a recent tweet by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Aggarwal, who is currently in Goa and rented an S1 Pro, hinted at the possibility of a rental service for their S1 products in tourist cities. This idea seems feasible, especially considering that Royal Enfield recently entered the rental business. 


     Also read: Ola Electric Files Draft Prospectus For IPO; Targets Raising Up To Rs 5,500 Crore
     

    In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Aggarwal wrote, “Thinking of building a rental service for our S1 products in tourist cities. Any comments where all in India you would use? Any other suggestions? Best comment gets an Ola S1X+.”
     

    undefined

    Ola Electric has been largely a B2C player in the electric two-wheeler space and the company will be looking to expand its presence and reach out to more customers through rentals. The two-wheeler rental space is largely operational in tourist cities with little interference from the manufacturers themselves. Ola will be the first EV player to actively enter this space, while RE remains the first motorcycle maker. 
     

    This should give customers easy accessibility to Ola electric scooters without purchasing them, bringing down the acquisition cost. Ola could integrate the rental services on its mobile app as well, allowing for easy usage of the service. 


     Also read: Ola Electric S1 X+ Deliveries Commenced
     

    Ola Electric is planning for an IPO in the coming months to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore for fresh investments. This includes battery cell manufacturing, electric car and motorcycle production, apart from the existing sale of electric scooters. Reports also indicate that Ola has become the first EV player to get PLI scheme approval from the government. More details about Ola’s future plans should be revealed in the coming months.

    # Ola Electric# Ola S1# Ola S1 Pro# Ola Electric scooter# Ola Electric Scooters# Bhavish Aggarwal
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 35,249 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 7.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    7.6
    0
    10
    2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    • 53,763 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.95 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Audi Q3
    7.3
    0
    10
    2018 Audi Q3
    • 88,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 18.45 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
    8.8
    0
    10
    2022 Hyundai Alcazar
    • 24,110 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 20.75 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    6.3
    0
    10
    2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    • 72,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 5.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
    2022 Tata Nexon EV
    • 20,156 km
    • Electric
    • Automatic
    ₹ 15.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    • 65,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Audi A6
    7.0
    0
    10
    2014 Audi A6
    • 46,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 14.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Toyota Camry
    2016 Toyota Camry
    • 85,000 km
    • Hybrid
    • Automatic
    ₹ 17.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    • 70,123 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 20.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Hyundai New Creta
    Hyundai New Creta

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

    BMW 4 Series
    BMW 4 Series

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

    Nissan New X-Trail
    Nissan New X-Trail

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

    MINI Countryman E
    MINI Countryman E

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

    Upcoming Bikes

    Benelli Leoncino 800
    Benelli Leoncino 800

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

    Benelli 402 S
    Benelli 402 S

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
    Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

    TVS Zeppelin
    TVS Zeppelin

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

    Suzuki SV 650
    Suzuki SV 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

    Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
    Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

    Husqvarna Norden 901
    Husqvarna Norden 901

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

    Benelli New BN 302R
    Benelli New BN 302R

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
    Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -7349 second ago

    The Ninja ZX-6R made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023.

    Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
    Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -5978 second ago

    The MoU is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and will see the company establish Vadodara as the centre for electric vehicles, and will help create over 6,000 new jobs

    Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
    Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -4984 second ago

    A recent report suggests that Tesla could officially announce its India plans at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with CEO Elon Musk also in attendance.

    Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
    Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -4547 second ago

    Aprilia is offering both track- and touring-oriented accessories that cover items such as a taller windscreen, a heel guard, a front-axle protector, and more.

    Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
    Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -443 second ago

    The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been rendered based on the 4th-gen Swift.

    Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe
    Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -194 second ago

    Daihatsu ceases domestic production in Japan amid revelations of a safety scandal involving rigged tests spanning over three decades.

    HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
    HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    10 minutes ago

    It comes with built-in solar panels that are capable of charging the battery

    Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
    Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
    c&b icon
    By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    38 minutes ago

    The Apex will be the third derivative of the current 450 series and is set to only be available in limited numbers.

    Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Up For Auction
    Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Up For Auction
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    Devoid of an engine, the model is expected to be auctioned off for a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve

    Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
    Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    2 hours ago

    Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9

    Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
    Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.

    Ola Electric Files Draft Prospectus For IPO; Targets Raising Up To Rs 5,500 Crore
    Ola Electric Files Draft Prospectus For IPO; Targets Raising Up To Rs 5,500 Crore
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    8 days ago

    The EV firm is the first auto manufacturer in over 20 years to offer an IPO.

    Ola Electric Registers Rs 2,782 Crore Of Revenue In Financial Year 2023
    Ola Electric Registers Rs 2,782 Crore Of Revenue In Financial Year 2023
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    19 days ago

    The company witnessed a substantial 510 per cent increase in revenue from Rs 456 crore recorded in FY2022.

    Ola Electric S1 X+ Deliveries Commenced
    Ola Electric S1 X+ Deliveries Commenced
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    21 days ago

    The S1 X+ comes with a 3 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 151 km.

    Ola S1 X+ Prices Slashed By Rs 20,000 For A Limited Period; Deliveries To Commence Next Week
    Ola S1 X+ Prices Slashed By Rs 20,000 For A Limited Period; Deliveries To Commence Next Week
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    28 days ago

    This makes the S1 X+ Rs 30,000 cheaper than the S1 Air, priced at nearly 1.20 lakh

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved