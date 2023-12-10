Login

Ola Electric S1 X+ Deliveries Commenced

The S1 X+ comes with a 3 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 151 km.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 10, 2023

Story

Highlights

    Ola Electric has commenced nationwide deliveries the S1 X+ electric scooter. The deliveries commenced just days after the company announced a new limited-period pricing for its entry-level electric scooter. The S1 X+ is currently priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom), including a flat cash discount of Rs 20,000 being offered for a limited period.
     

    Built on the Gen 2 platform, the S1 X+ comes equipped with a 3-kWh battery, providing a claimed range of 151 km. Its 6-kW motor enables it to accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 90 kmph.
     

    As part of the ongoing December to Remember campaign, Ola Electric is also offering some exclusive benefits to its community members. This includes a 50% discount on extended warranty for all second-generation scooters and a cashback incentive of up to Rs 2,000 for successful referrals. Referees stand to gain a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 upon the purchase of either the S1 Pro or S1 Air models. 
     

    Ola Electric has recently expanded its S1 portfolio to encompass five scooters, catering to diverse preferences and requirements. The lineup includes the flagship S1 Pro (2nd Generation) priced at Rs 1,47,499, the S1 Air at Rs 1,19,999, and the S1X, available in three variants – S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh), with introductory prices ranging from Rs 89,999 to Rs 99,999. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is currently open with the booking amount set at Rs 999.


     

