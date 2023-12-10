Ola Electric S1 X+ Deliveries Commenced
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 10, 2023
Highlights
Ola Electric has commenced nationwide deliveries the S1 X+ electric scooter. The deliveries commenced just days after the company announced a new limited-period pricing for its entry-level electric scooter. The S1 X+ is currently priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom), including a flat cash discount of Rs 20,000 being offered for a limited period.
Built on the Gen 2 platform, the S1 X+ comes equipped with a 3-kWh battery, providing a claimed range of 151 km. Its 6-kW motor enables it to accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 90 kmph.
As part of the ongoing December to Remember campaign, Ola Electric is also offering some exclusive benefits to its community members. This includes a 50% discount on extended warranty for all second-generation scooters and a cashback incentive of up to Rs 2,000 for successful referrals. Referees stand to gain a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 upon the purchase of either the S1 Pro or S1 Air models.
Ola Electric has recently expanded its S1 portfolio to encompass five scooters, catering to diverse preferences and requirements. The lineup includes the flagship S1 Pro (2nd Generation) priced at Rs 1,47,499, the S1 Air at Rs 1,19,999, and the S1X, available in three variants – S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh), with introductory prices ranging from Rs 89,999 to Rs 99,999. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is currently open with the booking amount set at Rs 999.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 42,000 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 37,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 57,036 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 8,333 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 41,250 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 63,221 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 35,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Ola Electric Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-2061 second ago
The partnership looks to set up 7,000 electric vehicle charging stations across India.
46 minutes ago
Stellantis and Ample have already established a pilot program that will begin in Madrid, Spain, in 2024 and will be using 100 Fiat 500e EVs within Stellantis Free2move car-sharing service.
2 hours ago
The one-off creation is mechanically identical to the standard Chiron Super Sport but features elements inspired by the Type 57 SC Atlantic such as the bespoke paint finish and chrome grille.
3 hours ago
Bridgestone will take over from Hankook, which is the present tyre supplier for the single-seater electric racing championship.
4 hours ago
Measures undertaken by Renault include complimentary road-side assistance, expedited insurance claim settlement and extended working hours at service centres.
4 hours ago
The imminent plan to deploy charging stations was shared by the chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani.
5 hours ago
Owners can avail of these services until December 31, 2023.
6 hours ago
Special services also include complimentary towing, expedited insurance claims and repairs, and special offers on new vehicles in case the car is a total loss.
22 hours ago
The latest iteration gets a slew of updated features and mechanical upgrades.
23 hours ago
The brand is offering free service support through its dealer network in Chennai and other affected areas.
7 days ago
This makes the S1 X+ Rs 30,000 cheaper than the S1 Air, priced at nearly 1.20 lakh
7 days ago
A strong push during the festive season helped Ola Electric achieve its highest-ever monthly sales, retaining its number-one position in the market.
19 days ago
Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited has been renamed to Ola Electric Limited, as mandated by the regulators for any company which wants to list itself on the stock exchange
1 month ago
During the festive period of Navratri and Dussehra, Ola Electric witnessed a 2.5-fold increase in sales compared to the corresponding period last year
1 month ago
The brand stated that the fire was related to a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer