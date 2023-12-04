Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
Published on December 4, 2023
Highlights
- The brand will launch the Ampere Primus and the Ampere Magnus e-scooters
- Kedia Organisation will handle the sales, marketing, distribution and after-sales support in Nepal for the e-scooter
- Greaves Electric Mobility has opened their first showroom at Teku, Kathmandu
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) has announced the launch of its first international dealership in Nepal. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has collaborated with Kedia Organisation, which will also serve as the authorised distributor for Ampere Electric two-wheelers' sales, marketing, distribution, and after-sales support in Nepal.
Also Read: Ola S1 X+ Prices Slashed By Rs 20,000 For A Limited Period; Deliveries To Commence Next Week
Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited has opened its first showroom in Teku, Kathmandu and will establish multiple outlets and dealerships across Nepal soon. The brand states that the electric two-wheeler sector in Nepal has grown significantly and is further aided by rising fuel expenses.
Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation for its operations in Nepal
For the Nepalese market, the brand is launching the Ampere Primus and the Ampere Magnus EX. The Ampere Primus is powered by a 4 kW mid-mounted motor with a belt final drive. The battery pack is 3 kWh with a claimed range of over 100 km on a single charge. You can charge the battery in about 5 hours from 0 to 100 per cent. The claimed top speed is about 77 kmph, 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.
On the other hand, the Ampere Magnus comes with a city driving speed of up to 53 km, and the 1.8kW motor delivers a performance of 0 to 40 mph in 10 seconds. The Magnus EX has two riding modes, Super Saver Eco Mode and Power Mode, which offer the best of both worlds, long-distance range and performance when needed. The Magnus EX gets a powerful LED headlight and a large legroom space of 450 mm.
Also Read: Ampere Electric Scooter Achieves 2 Lakh Customer Milestone
Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Sanjay Behl, CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to announce our foray into Nepal as a significant stride in our global expansion. Our commitment to sustainable mobility aligns seamlessly with the dynamic market in Nepal, and we are excited to launch our advanced electric two-wheelers. Partnering with the esteemed Kedia Organisation, a company with a legacy spanning over a century, reinforces our vision to make 'Har Gully Electric' and transform urban mobility."
