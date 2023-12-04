Login

Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal

Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 4, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The brand will launch the Ampere Primus and the Ampere Magnus e-scooters
  • Kedia Organisation will handle the sales, marketing, distribution and after-sales support in Nepal for the e-scooter
  • Greaves Electric Mobility has opened their first showroom at Teku, Kathmandu

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) has announced the launch of its first international dealership in Nepal. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has collaborated with Kedia Organisation, which will also serve as the authorised distributor for Ampere Electric two-wheelers' sales, marketing, distribution, and after-sales support in Nepal.

 

Also Read: Ola S1 X+ Prices Slashed By Rs 20,000 For A Limited Period; Deliveries To Commence Next Week

 

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited has opened its first showroom in Teku, Kathmandu and will establish multiple outlets and dealerships across Nepal soon. The brand states that the electric two-wheeler sector in Nepal has grown significantly and is further aided by rising fuel expenses. 

Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation for its operations in Nepal

 

For the Nepalese market, the brand is launching the Ampere Primus and the Ampere Magnus EX. The Ampere Primus is powered by a 4 kW mid-mounted motor with a belt final drive. The battery pack is 3 kWh with a claimed range of over 100 km on a single charge. You can charge the battery in about 5 hours from 0 to 100 per cent. The claimed top speed is about 77 kmph, 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

 

On the other hand, the Ampere Magnus comes with a city driving speed of up to 53 km, and the 1.8kW motor delivers a performance of 0 to 40 mph in 10 seconds. The Magnus EX has two riding modes, Super Saver Eco Mode and Power Mode, which offer the best of both worlds, long-distance range and performance when needed. The Magnus EX gets a powerful LED headlight and a large legroom space of 450 mm. 

 

Also Read: Ampere Electric Scooter Achieves 2 Lakh Customer Milestone

 

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Sanjay Behl, CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to announce our foray into Nepal as a significant stride in our global expansion. Our commitment to sustainable mobility aligns seamlessly with the dynamic market in Nepal, and we are excited to launch our advanced electric two-wheelers. Partnering with the esteemed Kedia Organisation, a company with a legacy spanning over a century, reinforces our vision to make 'Har Gully Electric' and transform urban mobility." 

# Greaves Electric Mobility# Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd# Greaves Electric Mobility Nepal# Ampere electric scooter# Ampere Primus# Ampere Magnus EX# Electric scooters# Scooters# Electric Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 48,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 18.50 L
₹ 41,434/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300
8.5
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 23,790/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Harrier
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Harrier
  • 9,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 21.50 L
₹ 48,153/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
  • 46,630 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 9,800 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 6.50 L
₹ 14,558/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 32,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.40 L
₹ 12,094/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 36,800 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on Magnus

Ampere Magnus
7.1
0
10

Ampere Magnus

Starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Magnus Specifications
View Magnus Features

Popular Ampere Models

Ampere Magnus
Ampere Magnus

₹ 1.05 Lakh

Ampere Primus
Ampere Primus

₹ 1.46 Lakh

Ampere Zeal Ex
Ampere Zeal Ex

₹ 96,690

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13323 second ago

The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-10885 second ago

With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.

Maruti-Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
Maruti-Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10488 second ago

The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024

CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6901 second ago

CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.

Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1612 second ago

India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.

Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was gifted to the actor by her husband, Vignesh Shivan on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Initiates Recall For H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS Motorcycles
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Initiates Recall For H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts

Aprilia RS 457 To Be Showcased At India Bike Week 2023
Aprilia RS 457 To Be Showcased At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Prices for the Aprilia RS 457 could be announced at India Bike Week 2023, while deliveries are likely to begin from early 2024 onwards

ONE Gemini Dual-Chemistry Battery Tested In A BMW iX; Achieves 978.6 Km Range On A Single Charge
ONE Gemini Dual-Chemistry Battery Tested In A BMW iX; Achieves 978.6 Km Range On A Single Charge
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range

Ola S1 X+ Prices Slashed By Rs 20,000 For A Limited Period; Deliveries To Commence Next Week
Ola S1 X+ Prices Slashed By Rs 20,000 For A Limited Period; Deliveries To Commence Next Week
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This makes the S1 X+ Rs 30,000 cheaper than the S1 Air, priced at nearly 1.20 lakh

Ather 450 Apex Debut In December: Limited-Run Model To Be ‘Fastest’ Ather Yet
Ather 450 Apex Debut In December: Limited-Run Model To Be ‘Fastest’ Ather Yet
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th Anniversary, the 450 Apex is also expected to sport tweaked styling and new colours

Revolt Motors Launches RV400 In Eclipse Red Colour
Revolt Motors Launches RV400 In Eclipse Red Colour
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The RV400 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh and is available for sale on Flipkart

Simple Energy Announces Second E-Scooter – But Where Is The First?
Simple Energy Announces Second E-Scooter – But Where Is The First?
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

6 days ago

With not even 50 units of the Simple One electric scooter on the roads, a new, cheaper scooter is being pitched to seemingly keep interest alive.

Gogoro Crossover Electric Scooter India Launch On December 12
Gogoro Crossover Electric Scooter India Launch On December 12
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The utility-focused electric scooter is expected to be offered in multiple configurations, with one specifically tailored for the business-to-business (B2B) segment.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved