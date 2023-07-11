Ampere Electric Scooter Achieves 2 Lakh Customer Milestone

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited has achieved more than 2 lakh unit sales through its Ampere brand of electric two-wheelers in the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2024. The company surpassed the 1 lakh sales milestone in the 2023 Fiscal Year. Furthermore, the brand aims to transform urban transportation by promoting the adoption of electric two-wheelers.

Also Read: Oben Electric Commences Deliveries Of the Rorr

Ampere caters to the specific needs of personal mobility and last-mile e-commerce customers. The product range sold by Ampere includes - the Zeal, Magnus, and Primus. This milestone underscores Ampere's ability to deliver dependable, efficient, and affordable electric mobility solutions that address the requirements of a diverse customer base.

Also Read: Magenta Mobility Unveils New Plent EV Charger With 12 Charging Outlets

Speaking on this milestone, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, of GEMPL, said, "We are delighted to witness Ampere's exceptional success, solidifying its position as a leading electric scooter brand in India and driving widespread EV adoption. This accomplishment reflects our dedication to product excellence, customer engagement, and a strong sales network. As pioneers in the Indian EV industry, we remain committed to innovation and maintaining our role as industry leaders. Greaves Electric Mobility will introduce several exciting retail and finance schemes to commemorate this significant milestone in our quest to "Make Har Gully Electric" in India. We extend our gratitude to our valued customers and dealers for their unwavering support on our transformative journey towards a sustainable future.”