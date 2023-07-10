  • Home
Magenta Mobility Unveils New Plent EV Charger With 12 Charging Outlets

Magenta Mobility’s new Plent EV charger comes equipped with twelve 3.3 kW outlets facilitating greater charging capability from just a singular unit.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
10-Jul-23 03:50 PM IST
  • PLENT features 12 charging outlets each delivering 3.3 kW
  • Company targeting fleet owners and residential societies with new charger
  • Claimed to help reduce down time and cost-per-charging socket ratio

Charging solutions provider Magenta Mobility has unveiled PLENT, a new 3.3 kW charger targeting fleet operators and residential societies. The USP of the new charger is that it offers 12 charging outlets of 3.3 kW each to charge multiple vehicles without the need to setting up more than one charger. 
 

Magenta claims that the new charger will help reduce downtime while also promising ‘competitive pricing’ and ‘exceptional performance’. The company says that the 3.3 kW charger offers charging times ranging between 3 to 3.5 hours.
 

The company says that Plent is OCPP 1.6 standards-compliant and can be seamlessly connected to various charging networks. The unit also features over-the-air (OTA) updates and a 7-inch touch display to help streamline usability. The unit also offers real-time data tracking and storage capabilities enabling analysis and monitoring of charging logs, facilitating efficient management of charging operations.

 

Speaking about the product, Maxson Lewis, Founder and Director of Magenta Mobility, said, “We are excited to introduce PLENT which is a short form for Plenty. It is a revolutionary multi-charging product meticulously engineered in-house with remarkable features to enhance the EV charging experience while addressing the unique requirements of the Indian market.”


 

