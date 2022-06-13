Magenta ChargeGrid Inaugurates Its First DC Fast Charger For EVs In Kerala

Electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, Magenta has announced inaugurating its first DC fast charger in Kerala. Magenta ChargeGrid's DC fast charger has a capacity to offer a 90 per cent charge in 35 minutes and will be compatible with most electric vehicles with CCS2 connectors like Tata Nexon, Tigor, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Kia EV6, and BYD E6. In fact, Magenta says the ChargeGrid will also be able to charge other high-end cars that are expected to be launched in the Indian market.

Also Read: Magenta ChargeGrid Installs More Than 100 Home EV Chargers In Delhi

The charger will be compatible with most electric vehicles with CCS2 connectors like Tata Nexon, Tigor, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Kia EV6, and BYD E6.

Magenta's DC fast charger has been set up in Kozhikode, at Crescendo, a premium store for lifestyle solutions for homes in the Malabar region of Kerala. Crescendo, which houses authorised brand stores for Bosch Home Appliances and Aristo Wardrobe solutions and Kitchens, has partnered with Magenta to offer EV Charging to its customers in Kozhikode and other EV owners. Magenta ChargeGrid team were responsible for the installation, commissioning and operations of this charger. Magenta says that installing EV chargers in such hotspots will help to promote more EV adoption.

Also Read: Magenta To Hire Over 340 New Employees In 2022 As Part Of Expansion Plan

Magenta says it intends to onboard many such partners on a WIN-WIN proposition over the next few months taking factors like location, type of customer segments etc into consideration. Sunil Thomas, Partner of Crescendo said on this occasion, "It is absolutely delightful to hear from EV customers and their family they are super happy to have the convenience of fast charger for their EV so close to their homes in Kozhikode".

Crescendo, a premium store, has partnered with Magenta to offer EV Charging to its customers in Kozhikode and other EV owners

At the same time, Sajeev CP, Partner of Crescendo, said "It is extremely convenient for travel enthusiasts to have a fast charger in the heart of Kozhikode town which is so close to fantastic restaurants in Kozhikode".

Magenta ChargeGrid is currently expanding its charging network to 35-40 cities in India with the aim to set up a network of around 11,000 chargers by the end of FY 23. It is also collaborating with multiple corporations in India with present association with bodies like Indore Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. This is in addition to our ongoing strategic tie-ups with key hotel chains such as Fern, and IBIS, amongst others, to build EV charging infrastructure within cities and on highways.