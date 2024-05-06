Kerala’s New Driving Test Regulations: What You Need To Know

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) recently rolled out new regulations for driving licence tests. The new regulations bring a major change to how driving tests are conducted before issuing a driver’s licence. The Kerala MVD’s circular was recently challenged by the Kerala Motor Driving School Instructors and Workers Associations and others via a petition in the Kerala High Court, which refused to grant a stay on the matter. But what are the new regulations and how does it affect you? Read more to find out.

The MVD issued a circular on April 4, 2024, amending the conditions for the driving licence test. The amendment states that all applicants will have to undergo several real-life driving challenges and secure a pass to earn a licence. The new regulations also mandate the road test to be conducted on a public road with traffic and includes tests on angular parking, parallel parking, zig-zag driving and gradient testing before an ‘H’ test on the ground.

The new rules also put a cap on the number of driving tests that can be conducted in a day. The regulations limit to only 30 driving tests comprising 20 new and 10 from the earlier failed batch, per day.

For a two-wheeler licence, the rules state that only motorcycles with gear pedals on the leg and above 95 cc in engine capacity will be allowed. Interestingly, the circular specifically states that no electric or automatic cars will be allowed to conduct the driving test.

The tests will also require driving schools to install a dashboard camera and a vehicle location tracking device on the test vehicle. The driving instructor will need to record the test using the camera and the memory card with the recording needs to be carried to the Motor Vehicles inspector. The data will then be transferred to the MVD’s system and the owner of the driving school will have to keep the memory card intact for the next three months. Lastly, the new rules mandate that no car beyond the age of 15 years will be used for driving tests.

The petitioners challenged the new regulations due to the additional expense incurred in making the upgrades, especially replacing a 15-year-old vehicle with a new one. The petitioners argued that the government was trying to impose restrictions and conditions in haste.



