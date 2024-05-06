Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New SwiftHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kerala’s New Driving Test Regulations: What You Need To Know

The new driving licence test regulations rolled out in Kerala bring several necessary upgrades to the process making it more stringent, transparent and safer.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kerala’s new driving licence tests include driving on public roads in traffic
  • Drivers will have to complete parallel parking, angular parking, zig-zag driving and more during the test
  • Dash-cams will have to be installed in the car during the test, the recording of which will go to the Motor Vehicles Department

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) recently rolled out new regulations for driving licence tests. The new regulations bring a major change to how driving tests are conducted before issuing a driver’s licence. The Kerala MVD’s circular was recently challenged by the Kerala Motor Driving School Instructors and Workers Associations and others via a petition in the Kerala High Court, which refused to grant a stay on the matter. But what are the new regulations and how does it affect you? Read more to find out. 

 

The MVD issued a circular on April 4, 2024, amending the conditions for the driving licence test. The amendment states that all applicants will have to undergo several real-life driving challenges and secure a pass to earn a licence. The new regulations also mandate the road test to be conducted on a public road with traffic and includes tests on angular parking, parallel parking, zig-zag driving and gradient testing before an ‘H’ test on the ground. 

 

The new rules also put a cap on the number of driving tests that can be conducted in a day. The regulations limit to only 30 driving tests comprising 20 new and 10 from the earlier failed batch, per day. 

 

Also Read: Govt Refutes Reports Of FAME-II Scheme Being Extended By 4 Months

 

Delhi Traffic 2022 07 25 T05 41 35 469 Z

 

For a two-wheeler licence, the rules state that only motorcycles with gear pedals on the leg and above 95 cc in engine capacity will be allowed. Interestingly, the circular specifically states that no electric or automatic cars will be allowed to conduct the driving test. 

 

The tests will also require driving schools to install a dashboard camera and a vehicle location tracking device on the test vehicle. The driving instructor will need to record the test using the camera and the memory card with the recording needs to be carried to the Motor Vehicles inspector. The data will then be transferred to the MVD’s system and the owner of the driving school will have to keep the memory card intact for the next three months. Lastly, the new rules mandate that no car beyond the age of 15 years will be used for driving tests.

 

Also Read: Government Launches Pilot Program for Cashless Treatment Of Road Accident Victims

 

The petitioners challenged the new regulations due to the additional expense incurred in making the upgrades, especially replacing a 15-year-old vehicle with a new one. The petitioners argued that the government was trying to impose restrictions and conditions in haste. 
 

Source

 

# Kerala# Driving Test Regulations# Kerala Motor Vehicles Department# Driving licence test Kerala# Kerala high court# Driving licence# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has re-written the rule book when it comes to pricing 400 cc motorcycles. But along with its aggressive price, how does it stack up against its chief rivals on paper. Here’s how it pans out.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
The new technical regulations mark the end of litre-class motorcycles in MotoGP, with the premier class moving to smaller 850-cc engines.
MotoGP Reveals New Regulations For 2027: Engines To Be Downsized To 850 cc
Makes 450 bhp and 600 Nm from its 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight-six
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Now Gets A Faster 53 AMG Version
Approximately 128 vehicles were affected, causing water to seep into the battery system.
BMW Recalls Mini Cooper SE Over High Voltage Battery Defect
The new addition to the Innova Crysta lineup comes with both 7- and 8-seater configurations.
Toyota Crysta GX+ Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.39 Lakh
Citroen’s growth plan for India involves bringing more products, upgrading existing ones, expanding network presence and raising brand awareness.
Citroen Expects India To Become Its Second Largest Market In 5 Years
The flooding crisis, described as the worst in 80 years for the region, has disrupted MotoGP's plans for the Kazakhstan Grand Prix debut
Kazakhstan MotoGP Round Postponed Indefinitely Due to Severe Flooding
As it was 24 hours ago, Verstappen faced competition from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, edging out his closest rival by a mere 0.141 seconds to claim the pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.
F1: Verstappen Secures Miami Grand Prix Pole Ahead Ferrari’s Leclerc and Sainz
Both all-electric hypercars get two special editions inspired by the iconic DC Comics hero and his civilian identity.
Pininfarina Unveils Batman-Inspired Battista, B95 Special Editions
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc kept Max Verstappen within two seconds throughout the race, the Dutchman edging a close battle between the two drivers.
F1: Verstappen Clinches Sprint Victory Ahead of Leclerc At Miami
Magenta's DC fast charger has been set up in Kozhikode, at Crescendo, a premium store for lifestyle solutions for homes in the Malabar region of Kerala. The DC fast charger can offer a 90 per cent charge in 35 minutes and will be compatible with most EVs with CCS2 connectors.
Magenta ChargeGrid Inaugurates Its First DC Fast Charger For EVs In Kerala
Just because you know how to drive doesn't mean you can drive on the road legally. For that, you need a valid driver's licence.
How To Apply For Driving Licence In India
Transport Department has extended the validity of learner's driving licenses expiring on March 31 by two months till May 31, 2022.
Delhi Government Extends Validity Of Learner's Licenses Till May 31
If you wish to drive any vehicle on the road, having a driving licence in your possession is mandatory.
How to obtain a Driving Licence in India: Documents Required, Fees, FAQs and More
Some people find driving as their passion; for some others, driving makes travel easy. Being able to drive on the roads gives you a sense of independence.
Types of Driving Licences in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Kerala’s New Driving Test Regulations: What You Need To Know
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved